Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

For many, winter time brings family joy centred on Christmas celebrations – but for Claire and Gareth Ferris, this year’s festive season brings only the dread of cold weather.

The couple say rising energy bills and poor home insulation, combined with a drop in temperatures outside, mean they have to resort to switching off the heating, which has forced them to wrap up in blankets and duvets in their living room.

Unable to afford costly window and door replacements, the couple even have to put duck tape in the cracks, just to try to keep some of the warmth inside.

But despite their best efforts to keep their three-bedroom home in Warwickshire insulated, it is a losing battle, which is impacting their mental health.

The couple’s story comes as the mercury plummeted in many parts of the UK last week, which triggered cold weather warnings issued by the UK Health Security Agency.

open image in gallery The couple put duct tape across their windows to save heat ( 72Point )

Mrs Ferris, 52, said: “We're making do but it makes us depressed. We just try and keep warm under the duvet and blankets. We can't afford to get the windows and doors redone. There's always a draft in the winter and it's freezing in the house.”

"The windows are 30-plus years old now and we get all the condensation between the glass - some days you can't see out.”

She added: "We have to put duct tape round the windows in winter time.... sometimes it feels warmer outside than it does inside.”

With Mr Ferris, 64, earning £1,200 a month as a shopping centre security guard by working 12-hour shifts, the couple earn roughly £14,500 a year. Mrs Ferris is unable to work due to ill health.

But since the pandemic and the rise in energy bills, they have seen their monthly electricity bill rocket from £57 a month in 2020 to £85.

In October, the energy price cap was increased by 2 per cent by regulator Ofgem, meaning a household in England, Scotland and Wales with typical usage now pays £1,755 a year, up £35, for gas and electricity.

open image in gallery The energy price cap has increased again

Despite government support, including a one-off £150 grant Warm Home Discount Scheme and Cold Weather Payments of up to £25 a week, and the couple switching utility suppliers, they said they keep the heating off.

It gets so cold inside the house, they said, that temperatures can fall to below freezing and they can see their own breath while sat on the sofa.

Mrs Ferris said: "Sometimes it feels warmer outside than it does inside. I wish it was cheaper – it's constantly going up and up."

According to a government survey of adults by the government’s Department for Energy Security and Net Zero, published last month, 47 per cent of people were “worried” about paying energy bills, a fall from 66 per cent in 2023, when prices rose following the invasion of Ukraine.

However, a report by the Money Advice Trust earlier this year found that 7 million adults in the UK were behind on at least one household bill, with 35 per cent of people saying they had reduced energy usage such as heating.

And last week, energy watchdog Ofgem said domestic consumer energy debt had risen to £4.4bn, hope 20 per cent from last year.

The body provides a list of ideas for customer wanting to reduce the bills in their homes; including turning down heating in empty rooms, setting the washing machine to 30C and closing the curtains at night to keep warm air in the home.