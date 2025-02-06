App drivers plan to ‘log off’ in pay and conditions campaign

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Drivers working for a number of leading apps are to log off on Valentine’s Day as part of a campaign for improved pay and conditions.

The Independent Workers’ Union of Great Britain (IWGB) said workers at Uber, Bolt and Addison Lee will take action for six hours from 4pm on February 14, with the backing of driver groups in cities including London, Birmingham, Manchester, Nottingham and Brighton.

The union said drivers are being forced to work 70-80 hour weeks to make ends meet.

Organisers said they hoped the action will be an important step in uniting drivers they claim are faced with low pay and insecure conditions.

The IWGB is calling for better pay and more secure work, as well as the introduction of safety measures for drivers like rider ID verification, complaint tracking systems, and support for victims of assault.

IWGB chairman Nader Awaad said: “Up and down the country, drivers whose lives have been torn apart by apps like Uber are saying the same thing – it’s time for us to take back the wheel.

“As private hire drivers we offer a great service to the customers and form an essential part of the transport system.

“We deserve to be paid well and to have our jobs protected. Instead, industry profits have soared at our expense.

“The government and licensing authorities have abandoned us to the mercy of these companies. We are left with no choice but to come together and take action ourselves. This log-off has reignited drivers’ faith that by uniting we can transform this industry for the better.”

An Addison Lee spokesperson said: “We have a close working relationship with our drivers, which was further reinforced in our recent bi-annual driver satisfaction survey.

“We do not expect to see any disruption to volumes or service levels on February 14.”

An Uber spokesperson said: “As workers, all Uber drivers are guaranteed to earn at least the national living wage when taking trips, with Uber topping up their earnings if they ever fall below this level.

“The majority of Uber drivers can and do earn much more. Uber drivers have the freedom to work where and when they want and have access to industry-leading rights such as holiday pay and a pension, as well as formal representation through GMB Union.”

Uber pointed out that all its drivers are paid holiday pay weekly as cash, which represents an additional 12% of their earnings and they are provided with a weekly earnings statement showing what Uber keeps from riders’ fares.