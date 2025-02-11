Thousands of Uber and Bolt drivers to strike on Valentine’s Day

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Thousands of drivers from the likes of Uber, Bolt and Addison Lee are expected to go on strike on Valentine’s Day.

Workers will take action for six hours from 4pm on Friday with the backing of driver groups across the country, according to The Independent Workers’ Union of Great Britain (IWGB).

The union said the strike action is in response to workers being forced by the tech companies to work 70 to 80-hour weeks with high car rents and poor job security.

The organisers said this was having “a devastating financial, physical and mental impact on us and our families.”

They added this was an opportunity for drivers to stay united in the face of gig economy giants like Uber.

open image in gallery Helio, who has worked for Uber for three and a half years, is on duty to drive for between 60 and 70 hours per week ( Permission from Helio )

One driver, Helio Santos, started driving for Uber three and a half years ago so he could look after his baby son and two teenagers while his wife worked full time for the NHS.

He told The Independent: “We have become slaves to the app”, as he remains on duty for 60 to 70 hours a week completing day and night shifts for the company.

“It is scary. What we have right now is drivers bidding for the same trip with the lowest fare,” he added. “We are bidding for it to make a living. There is no certainty.”

He added that while Uber claim to pay the national living wage, they ignored the running costs. To maintain his car, Helio spends between £350 and £400 on rent and electricity per week to make a minimum of £150 per day.

“£150 is nothing for a private hire driver”, he said.

The Chair for the IWGB’s Private Hire Drivers Branch, Nader Awaad, said: “Up and down the country, drivers whose lives have been torn apart by apps like Uber are saying the same thing - it’s time for us to take back the wheel.”

open image in gallery Addison Lee said they don't expect to see any disruption to volumes or service levels on Friday ( Getty Images )

He continued: “As private hire drivers we offer a great service to the customers and form an essential part of the transport system. We deserve to be paid well and to have our jobs protected.

“Instead, industry profits have soared at our expense. The government and licensing authorities have abandoned us to the mercy of these companies.

“We are left with no choice but to come together and take action ourselves. This log-off on the 14th has reignited drivers' faith that by uniting we can transform this industry for the better.”

An Addison Lee spokesperson said: "We have a close working relationship with our drivers, which was further reinforced in our recent bi-annual driver satisfaction survey. We do not expect to see any disruption to volumes or service levels on February 14th.”

A Bolt spokesperson said: “We recognise the vital role drivers play in keeping cities moving, and remain committed to ensuring our prices balance the earning needs of drivers with affordability for passengers.”

open image in gallery Bolt say they're the only operator that allows drivers to set their own minimum pricing and take advantage of dynamic pricing based on market conditions ( Getty Images )

They added they were the “only operator” to enable drivers to set their own minimum pricing and also take advantage of dynamic pricing, while drivers also received holiday pay and monetary supplements to ensure they earn at least a national living wage alongside a pension.

An Uber spokesperson said: "As workers, all Uber drivers are guaranteed to earn at least the national Living wage when taking trips, with Uber topping up their earnings if they ever fall below this level. The majority of Uber drivers can and do earn much more.

“Uber drivers have the freedom to work where and when they want and have access to industry leading rights such as holiday pay and a pension, as well as formal representation through GMB Union."

GMB, Uber's officially recognised trade union, are not taking part in this action.