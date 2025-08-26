‘Devastated’ family set up fundraiser for couple killed in helicopter crash

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Two of the victims of a helicopter crash on the Isle of Wight have been named by their “heartbroken and devastated” family.

Three people were killed and another airlifted to hospital in a serious condition after the Robinson R44 II helicopter came down during a flying lesson near the A3020 Shanklin Road on Monday morning.

Now a fundraising page has been set up for Justyna Czoska and Wojtek Kowalkowski, from Bloxham, Oxfordshire, by Jacob Butler, the partner of daughter Julia.

Appealing for help in paying repatriation costs to return the pair to their native country of Poland so they can be buried there with their families, Mr Butler wrote on the GoFundMe page: “On August 25th, my partner’s beloved mum and her partner tragically lost their lives in a helicopter crash on the Isle of Wight.

“This sudden and devastating event has left all us heartbroken and struggling to cope with the loss.

“We are now trying to bring them both back to Poland so they can be laid to rest with their families, in the place they called home.

“The cost of repatriation, funeral arrangements, and travel is more than we can manage alone, and we are asking for support during this incredibly difficult time.

“Any donation, no matter how small, will help us give them the farewell they deserve. From the bottom of our hearts, thank you for your kindness, support, and for keeping our family in your thoughts.”

Daughter Julia Buzar posted on Facebook: “I have no words the world took my mum too soon, she was the best mum you could ask for,loved by everyone. I never thought I’d be writing something like this. Please if anyone could help bring them back to Poland so they can be with there families it would mean the world to me rest in peace mum and Wojtek.”

A spokesman for Northumbria Helicopters said that its aircraft G-OCLV – which is listed as a Robinson R44 II helicopter – was involved in the accident during a flying lesson.

The firm said: “The flight, which departed from Sandown Airport at approximately 9am, was carrying four passengers on board including the pilot, and was undertaking a flying lesson.”

Witness Leigh Goldsmith told the Isle of Wight County Press she was driving towards Shanklin when she saw the helicopter “spiralling” before it went out of sight and came down in a hedge.

Emergency services said that four people were onboard, with one of those taken by the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Air Ambulance in a serious condition to the Major Trauma Centre, University Hospital Southampton.

Local fire crews also attended and an Air Accidents Investigation Branch team was sent to investigate.

Joe Robertson, Conservative MP for Isle of Wight East, told Times Radio the incident was “heartbreaking”, saying what should have been a fun morning out turned to “tragedy”.