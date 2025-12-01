Labour MP Tulip Siddiq sentenced to two years in prison by Bangladeshi court

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Labour MP Tulip Siddiq has been sentenced by a court in Bangladesh to two years in prison for corruption involving a government land project.

Her aunt, ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina, was sentenced to five years.

Ms Siddiq, who is MP for Hampstead and Highgate in London, has denied the allegations.

The Associated Press reports Rabiul Alam, the judge of Dhaka’s Special Judge’s Court, said Ms Hasina misused her power as prime minister.

He also said Ms Siddiq was guilty of corruptly influencing her aunt in helping her mother get a piece of land in a government project.

Ms Siddiq’s mother, Sheikh Rehana, was given seven years in prison and was reportedly considered the prime participant in the case.

The three women are out of the country and were tried in absentia.

Ms Siddiq’s lawyers have called the charges baseless and politically motivated.

She previously told The Guardian the charges against her were “completely absurd” and asserted she was “collateral damage” in the longstanding feud between her aunt and Bangladesh’s interim leader Muhammad Yunus.

The UK does not have an extradition treaty in place with Bangladesh.

The Hampstead and Highgate MP resigned from her ministerial job in the Treasury earlier this year following an investigation by the Prime Minister’s ethics adviser into her links to Ms Hasina’s regime, which was overthrown last year.

She came under scrutiny over her use of properties in London linked to her aunt’s allies.

Although Sir Laurie Magnus concluded that Ms Siddiq had not breached the Ministerial Code, he advised Sir Keir Starmer to reconsider her responsibilities.

Ms Siddiq chose to resign, saying she had become “a distraction” from the Government’s agenda.