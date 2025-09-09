Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Tube drivers in London earn more than resident doctors, The Independent can reveal, as strike action brings services to a halt in London in a dispute over pay.

Salaries for Transport for London (TfL) drivers start at £71,000 in the nation’s capital, matched only by their counterparts in Denmark, but they are paid more than drivers in Japan, France, and Germany.

London Underground services are suspended this week, as tube drivers and TfL staff began a six-day strike on Sunday over pay and working conditions, causing travel misery for commuters.

The RMT (Rail, Maritime and Transport) union has rejected a 3.4 per cent pay rise offer made by TfL and is asking for a 32-hour working week - or four days – down from 35 hours.

Nick Dent, London Underground’s director of customer operations, said union demands for a cut in the 35-hour week were “simply unaffordable” and would cost hundreds of millions of pounds.

Economists have also voiced concern that the union action could deliver a £230m blow to the capital’s economy, with small businesses hardest hit.

Most of London Underground services are suspended for week-long strike action by members of the Railway workers' union RMT. ( AFP via Getty Images )

RMT warned that “fatigue and understaffing are a dangerous mix”, sharing in a post on X: “The Tube is operating with 2,000 fewer staff than before the pandemic so our members are working more extreme shifts (4 am starts, 1 am finishes) to keep London moving.”

Strikes are expected to continue on every London Underground line until Friday, 12 September. The DLR will also be disrupted by a strike on 9 and 11 September.

Underground lines affected are: Bakerloo, Central, Circle, District, Hammersmith & City, Jubilee, Metropolitan, Northern, Piccadilly, Victoria and Waterloo & City.

The Overground, Elizabeth line, buses, trams and National Rail services will continue to operate as usual, but as a result have been more overcrowded.

How much are tube drivers paid by TfL?

According to the TfL, the average tube driver has a starting salary of £71,160.

Station staff, who are also striking, start on £35,270 and within a few months can qualify for a salary of £44,140.

Tube drivers do not require prior qualifications other than GCSEs in Maths and English grades 9 to 4 (A* to C), or equivalent.

They must then undergo training, which can last from six months to two years, after completing a number of assessments, medical checks, and interviews to be accepted onto the scheme.

Tube drivers have some of the highest-paid starting salaries in the public sector.

Resident doctors, previously known as junior doctors, start on between £38,831 to £44,439, according to the latest NHS figures – nearly half (53 per cent) of the starting salary of a tube driver.

A doctor starting specialist training will earn between £52,656 to £73,992. This is on par with the starting salary for tube drivers, despite doctors having to complete several more years of training.

Teachers in England and Wales can earn between £31,650 to £49,084, according to jobs site Prospects, while salaries can go up to around £60,000 for more senior teachers and headmasters in London.

In comparison, social workers earn between £32,000 to £48,000, while refuse collectors have a salary range of £24,000 - £30,000, as listed on the gov.uk national careers website.

In comparison, the starting salary for train drivers in the UK is much higher than their European counterparts, according to data collected by global research company Salary Expert.

A Métro driver in France is likely to earn an average of €50,409 (£43,674), whilst in Germany the average income of a U-Bahn driver is €71,217 (£61,705).

In the United States, the average pay for a subway driver is $79,541 (£58,589), whereas in Canada, it can average $88,364 (£47,191).

In Japan, which boasts one of the fastest and most efficient public transport systems in the world, a train driver in Tokyo could earn an average of ￥9,001,958 (£45,217).

London tube drivers’ salaries are only matched by workers in Denmark (£71,927), where salaries are generally higher than in the UK.

Claire Mann, TfL’s Chief Operating Officer, said: “We are bitterly disappointed that the RMT has chosen to go ahead with this action despite our fair, affordable pay offer.”

“We have been clear that their demand for a reduction in the working week is unaffordable and impractical, and we urge them to put our offer to their members.