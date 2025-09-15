Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

President Donald Trump will be welcomed to Windsor Castle this week for his second state visit to Britain, with the royal family once again at the centre of the pageantry.

The president and first lady Melania Trump will be received with a carriage procession and a state banquet in St George’s Hall, as the King and Queen lead events designed to reinforce the strength of UK-US relations.

The visit comes against a political backdrop of unease for Sir Keir Starmer, who is still managing the fallout from last week’s sacking of Peter Mandelson.

open image in gallery In the royal town of Windsor, the high street has already been decked out in US flags hung alongside union jacks ( Jordan Pettitt/PA )

Until revelations surrounding his friendship with Jeffrey Epstein, Lord Mandelson had proved effective as ambassador in Washington, helping to bring the prime minister and President Trump’s office closer together.

open image in gallery It is the second time Trump has been honoured with a state visit ( PA )

It is the second time Mr Trump has been honoured with a state visit, following his 2019 banquet at Buckingham Palace with Queen Elizabeth II. This time, Windsor will provide the setting, with preparations underway across the royal household to deliver the spectacle.

Preparations have been afoot for weeks. On Windsor High Street, union flags fly alongside the stars and stripes. Inside the castle, gardeners, archivists, chefs and musicians are working in concert to deliver an event in which nothing – from the beehives in the grounds to the French phrasing of the menu – is left to chance.

open image in gallery Trump with the late Queen at his last state banquet in 2019 ( POOL/AFP via Getty )

On Wednesday, the Trumps will be received by the Prince and Princess of Wales before a formal welcome by Charles and Camilla.

open image in gallery Windsor will provide the setting for Trump’s visit ( PA )

A royal salute will sound from the east lawn of the castle and from the Tower of London. Mr Trump will then join the King to inspect the guard of honour.

“When his majesty the King receives a visitor, then we try to provide the most splendid reception we can manage,” said Lieutenant Colonel Charles Foinette, brigade major of the Household Division. “But of course, to bring all the elements together, you have to rehearse.”

open image in gallery Staff around the entire castle has been making sure it is up to scratch ahead of the visit, including throughout the gardens ( PA )

Troops are drilled separately before being brought together in full dress rehearsals with mounted soldiers, footguards and three military bands from the Royal Navy, army and RAF.

open image in gallery The 50m table seating 160 guests will run the entire length of the room and be decorated with porcelain and silver-gilt from the royal collection ( PA )

Beyond the parade ground, Windsor’s gardeners have their own role. Adam Scott, gardens and nursery manager, explained: “Dessert leaves are picked throughout the estate and sent up to the kitchens for them to use on the table. We’ve got the peach houses and fruit houses that we use, so we’ll pick them throughout the year. We’ve also recently got beehives, so the honey from that can be taken up and used as well.”

The banquet in St George’s Hall will be the highlight. The 50m table, seating 160 guests, will be laid with porcelain and silver-gilt from the royal collection and dressed with seasonal flowers and herbs. Preparing it takes several days, with staff polishing every glass and fork until it gleams.

open image in gallery The now King with US President Donald Trump during his last state visit to the UK in 2019 ( PA )

The guest list has yet to be confirmed, but senior royals, political leaders and figures from public life are expected. The King and Mr Trump will sit at the centre of the table while musicians play from the gallery above.

open image in gallery It is likely, but not confirmed, that the Prince and Princess of Wales will attend the opulent state banquet for Trump on Wednesday evening in the castle’s St George’s Hall ( Aaron Chown/PA )

The menu, written in French, will showcase British produce while offering nods to American tastes. “It’s our opportunity to show the best of our British produce,” said royal chef Mark Flanagan. “We’ll serve usually 160 at the banquet, but we’ll probably serve close to 500 meals that day.” Some 20 chefs will be involved.

At his 2019 banquet, Mr Trump was served halibut, Windsor lamb with herb stuffing, and strawberry sable with lemon verbena cream.

A cocktail created for the occasion is also expected this week, continuing a tradition introduced by the King, though the teetotal president will not drink it.

open image in gallery The president will also be welcomed into the castle’s Green Drawing Room, where he will be taken to see a special display of royal collection items which relate to the USA ( Getty )

Other plans include a display of royal collection items linked to the United States, which the couple will view in the castle’s Green Drawing Room.

The first lady will also join the Princess of Wales at Frogmore Gardens to meet Chief Scout Dwayne Fields and young members of the Scouts’ Squirrels programme.

The visit will end at Chequers, where Sir Keir and his wife, Victoria, will host the presidential couple. For the prime minister, the hope will be that Britain’s most reliable diplomatic resource has once again done its work.