Trump-BBC live: Broadcaster more ‘vulnerable than ever’ as it ‘prepares personal apology’ after $1bn legal threat
Former chief backs BBC saying there was 'no institutional bias' at the public broadcaster
The BBC is now more vulnerable than ever, said its former chief while addressing the British parliament.
Lord Tony Hall of Birkenhead acknowledged that the editing of a speech by Donald Trump, which has prompted the US president to threaten a billion-dollar lawsuit, was "wrong and damaging".But he also echoed remarks that there was "no institutional bias" at the corporation.
Even while multiple reports said the broadcaster’s legal team was drawing up its response to the complaint over a Panorama episode, senior figures defended the BBC’s journalism after the broadcaster was branded as “fake news” by the US president.
UK prime minister Sir Keir Starmer has said the BBC must get their “house in order” when mistakes are made.The US president said he had an “obligation” to sue the BBC over the way his speech on 6 January 2021 was edited.
Speaking for the first time since his lawyers took the unprecedented step of threatening to sue the corporation for $1bn, he told Fox News: "They actually changed my January 6 speech, which was a beautiful speech, which was a very calming speech, and they made it sound radical.”
Scandal-hit BBC more vulnerable now than ever, says former boss
A former BBC chief has warned the under-fire public broadcaster was more vulnerable now than he had ever known it in the face of the current crisis.
While acknowledging the editing of a speech by Donald Trump, which has prompted the US president to threaten a billion-dollar lawsuit, was "wrong and damaging", Lord Hall of Birkenhead echoed remarks there was "no institutional bias" at the corporation.
The independent crossbencher, who served as director-general of the BBC from 2013-2020, also called for an end to the once-a-decade process of reviewing the broadcaster's deal or charter, which he suggested was used as a way of "upsetting" the organisation.
He argued halting the need for future renewals would strengthen the corporation's independence and be "an amazing legacy from this government".
The four-word message the BBC should send Trump about his $1bn lawsuit
The four-word message the BBC should send Trump about his $1bn lawsuit
Recap: Davie explains his departure
While speaking to staff on a call on Tuesday morning, outgoing director general Tim Davie gave three key reasons for his departure.
BBC News reported he said the relentlessness of the role, the upcoming Charter renewal and criticism of the Panorama documentary on Trump were all contributing factors.
Threats to stop paying TV licence if Trump sues
Britons have said they would stop paying their TV licence fee if Trump successfully sued the BBC.
A caller on BBC 5 Live said: “If we have to pay a penny to Trump, I'm sorry, but I'm not going to pay my TV licence.”
Others said they didn’t think the BBC “has got any out in this” apart from paying compensation.
Starmer urges BBC to 'get house in order' after Trump's $1bn legal threat
Trump’s lawsuit against the BBC faces these ‘legal trip wires’ if he hopes to win $1bn
Why Trump’s BBC lawsuit may fail: The ‘legal trip wires’ he faces to win $1bn
Majority believe BBC should apologise - poll
The majority of Britons believe the BBC should apologise to Donald Trump over the editing of his speech in a panorama documentary.
A new YouGov poll found 57 per cent of respondents believed the BBC should apologise, while 25 per cent believed they shouldn’t and 18 percent didn’t know.
90 per cent of Reform voters believed the BBC should apologise, compared to 75 per cent of Conservatives, 55 per cent of Lib Dems and 51 per cent of Labour voters.
Only 35 per cent of 18-25 year olds believed the broadcaster should say sorry, compared to 70 per cent of people aged over 65.
Who is Robbie Gibb, the man at the heart of the BBC scandal with links to Boris Johnson?
BBC staffers and leading political figures are calling for Sir Robbie Gibb to step down from the BBC board.
So, who is the Tory ‘agent’ at the centre of a tangled web of politics and media interests, asks Katie Rosseinsky:
Who is Robbie Gibb, Boris’s man at the heart of the BBC scandal?
BBC 'prepared to apologise to Trump' after £1bn legal threat
The BBC is reportedly prepared to formally apologise to Donald Trump as they approach the deadline for his his billion-dollar legal threat over its editing of one of his speeches.
Senior figures at the broadcaster are also minded to be robust in defending its journalism in the face of allegations made by Trump and his allies that the BBC publishes “fake news” in relation to him.
The editing of Trump’s 6 January speech in an edition of Panorama has been a significant factor in the resignation of director general Tim Davie and Deborah Turness, its head of news.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments