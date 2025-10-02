A timeline of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s Love Story

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Popstar Taylor Swift has released her first record since she announced her engagement to NFL star, Travis Kelce.

It is also the first record since the singer, 35, revealed in May that she had regained control over her back catalogue.

Swift announced her 12th studio album, The Life Of A Showgirl on Kelce’s podcast, New Heights, only weeks before the pair shared the news of their engagement on Instagram.

Here’s a timeline of the couple’s Love Story.

July 2023Kelce announces on his New Heights podcast, which he presents with his brother Jason, that he wanted to date Swift after he failed to meet her when she performed at Arrowhead Stadium, home of his NFL team, the Kansas City Chiefs, during her Eras Tour.

He said he wanted to give her a friendship bracelet “with his number on it” but did not manage to meet the superstar.

September 2023Rumours of the couple began to swirl after Swift was photographed cheering alongside Kelce’s mother, Donna, from a suite inside the Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City at the NFL game between the Chicago Bears and Kansas City Chiefs.

The pair step out together after Kelce’s team secured the win, with the video going viral.

October 2023The pair make a surprise appearance during Saturday Night Live’s season premiere with Kelce featuring at the end of a skit which poked fun at their romance.

November 2023Kelce opens up about how his relationship with Swift began, telling the Wall Street Journal magazine that he had “somebody playing cupid”.

Swift changes the lyrics to her song Karma at an Eras Tour concert from “karma is the guy on the screen coming straight home to me” to “karma is the guy on the Chiefs coming straight home to me”, in reference to Kelce.

December 2023Swift opens up about dating the football player in her Time Person Of The Year cover interview.

She told the magazine: “This all started when Travis very adorably put me on blast on his podcast, which I thought was metal as hell.

“We started hanging out right after that. So we actually had a significant amount of time that no one knew, which I’m grateful for, because we got to get to know each other. By the time I went to that first game, we were a couple.”

February 2024Kelce’s Chiefs beats the San Francisco 49ers in the Super Bowl and Swift, who was spotted on the big screen, is cheered by fans in Las Vegas. The pair are later seen embracing at full time.

April 2024Swift releases her 11th studio album, The Tortured Poets Department, featuring the song The Alchemy, which is said to be written about Kelce, while an anthology edition is also released which contains the song So High School, also said to be written about the NFL star.

June 2024Kelce appears at one of Swift’s Eras Tour shows at London’s Wembley Stadium on June 23, where he arrived on stage as she prepared to perform the The Tortured Poets Department section of the show, wearing a top hat and tails, and helped to prepare her to sing I Can Do It With A Broken Heart.

December 2024Swift ends her billion-dollar record-breaking Eras Tour in December after making history as the first solo artist to perform at London’s Wembley Stadium eight times on a single tour.

February 2025Swift attends the Super Bowl again, however, is booed by the heavily pro-Philadelphia Eagles crowd when she appears on the video boards as the two teams played at the Super Bowl in New Orleans in February, with Kelce on the losing side.

August 2025Swift announces on Kelce’s New Heights podcast, which he co-hosts with his brother Jason, that her 12th studio album, The Life Of A Showgirl, would be released on October 3.

Unveiling a copy of the new record as a guest on the show, the singer said: “This is my new album, The Life Of A Showgirl. It’s something I was working on while I was in Europe on the Eras tour.”

On the podcast, Kelce said the fact that Swift recorded the album while simultaneously travelling the world for her sold-out tour was “still blowing my mind”.

On August 26, Swift announced her engagement to Kelce in a joint Instagram post which showed pictures of him proposing to her and the pair embracing in a garden.

The post read: “Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married.”

September 2025Kelce speaks about his and Swift’s engagement news for the first time and tells his New Heights listeners “it’s been really fun telling everybody who I’m going to be spending the rest of my life with”.

October 2025Swift releases her 12th studio album, The Life Of A Showgirl on Friday October 3.

The album features 12 songs, with Sabrina Carpenter joining Swift on the title song as the only collaboration.