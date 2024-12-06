A new report says most Government work to overhaul Britain’s railways is delayed (James Manning/PA) ( PA Archive )

A “nationwide fault” is disrupting train services, National Rail has said.

A problem with a communication system used by train drivers and signallers is causing services to start journeys late and could cause disruption on Friday morning, the group said.

A notice on the National Rail website said: “There is a nationwide fault with the communication system used between train drivers and signallers. As a result, services across the National Rail network may be subject to disruption this morning.

“Trains across the network are having to start their journeys later because of this fault and some may also be subject to cancellations or alterations. Please check before you travel, allow extra time for your journey and monitor live departure boards.”

It said the issue is being investigated.

Dozens of trains have been affected. Particular problems are affecting London Waterloo, one of the three busiest stations in the UK. Trains to and from Salisbury and Yeovil have been cancelled as a result of communications problems. Many other trains are running 10 to 20 minutes late.

Delays are reported on Southeastern trains. At Heathrow airport, one member of staff talked of disruption at London Paddington on the express train, with cancellations blamed on “a problem with the on-board safety systems”.

A spokesperson for Network Rail told The Independent: “We have discovered a fault with the railway’s radio communication system that is preventing it from automatically ‘logging on’.

“The back-up manual log-in system is being used instead causing a few minutes of delay at the start of the day. Once up and running the system is working normally and the impact for passengers is minimal.”

