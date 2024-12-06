Train delays live: National Rail warns of rush-hour disruption across Britain due to ‘nationwide fault’
Communication systems fault causes distruption for commuters on Friday morning
A “nationwide fault” is disrupting train services, National Rail has said.
A problem with a communication system used by train drivers and signallers is causing services to start journeys late and could cause disruption on Friday morning, the group said.
A notice on the National Rail website said: “There is a nationwide fault with the communication system used between train drivers and signallers. As a result, services across the National Rail network may be subject to disruption this morning.
“Trains across the network are having to start their journeys later because of this fault and some may also be subject to cancellations or alterations. Please check before you travel, allow extra time for your journey and monitor live departure boards.”
It said the issue is being investigated.
Dozens of trains have been affected. Particular problems are affecting London Waterloo, one of the three busiest stations in the UK. Trains to and from Salisbury and Yeovil have been cancelled as a result of communications problems. Many other trains are running 10 to 20 minutes late.
Delays are reported on Southeastern trains. At Heathrow airport, one member of staff talked of disruption at London Paddington on the express train, with cancellations blamed on “a problem with the on-board safety systems”.
A spokesperson for Network Rail told The Independent: “We have discovered a fault with the railway’s radio communication system that is preventing it from automatically ‘logging on’.
“The back-up manual log-in system is being used instead causing a few minutes of delay at the start of the day. Once up and running the system is working normally and the impact for passengers is minimal.”
Train delays expected until midday
Train delays are expected to last until midday after radio communications disrupted services across the country.
National Rail has said the following alterations have been made:
- Brighton to Southampton Central will only be running to either Bognor Regis or Chichester
- London Victoria to Ore will terminate and restart at Hastings
- London Victoria to Brighton (Gatwick Express) will terminate and restart at Gatwick Airport
- Kings Lynn to London Kings Cross will only run between Kings Lynn and Cambridge
National Rail state that tickets will be accepted for no extra cost on Southern, Thameslink and Great Northern services via any reasonable route, and on the London Underground on any reasonable route between London terminals.
South Western Railway cancels some services
South Western Railway is among the operators to cancel some services.
It said in a message to passengers: “We have been informed of a national issue with communication systems affecting service this morning.
“This means that trains may be delayed before they start their journey.
“This is because it is preventing our train drivers from contacting the respective signalling centre this morning and a reset is having to be performed before the train can start its journey.”
Radio system causing delays ‘being investigated’
The failure with the GSM-R system, a radio system onboard trains, “is currently being investigated”, National Rail Enquiries said.
GSM-R is designed to enable driver and signallers to communicate digitally at all times, including while trains are in areas such as tunnels and deep cuttings where previous analogue systems did not work.
It was rolled out to increase safety and reduce costs by replacing the patchwork of inefficient legacy systems which were expensive to maintain.
Disruption to Gatwick Express, Great Northern, Southern and Thameslink
Disruption can be expected this morning to Gatwick Express, Great Northern, Southern and Thameslink as National Rail continue to investigate the nationwide fault with a communication system.
Trains to Heathrow Airport facing delays
The Heathrow Express is facing delays due to a fault with the radio system, with a warning for travellers to allow extra time for their journey.
In a social media post, they said: “Some Heathrow Express trains to and from Heathrow Airport are currently delayed. Please allow extra time for your journey. We apologise for any inconvenience this may cause and appreciate your understanding.”
Disruption due to fault with a radio system
Rail passengers across Britain face disruption due to a fault with a radio system used by train drivers and signallers.
Train information website National Rail Enquiries said trains “across the network” are having to start their journeys later because of the failure of the onboard GSM-R system, and “may be subject to cancellations or alterations”.
Elizabeth line trains serving Reading and Heathrow airport are affected.
ScotRail passengers are being permitted to travel via “any reasonable route” because of the issue.
The failure with the GSM-R system “is currently being investigated”, National Rail Enquiries said.
‘Nationwide fault’ disrupting train services
Good morning and welcome to our live updates on delays to rail services across the UK.
