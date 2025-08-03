Protest held outside Canary Wharf hotel housing asylum seekers

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A demonstration has been held outside a hotel used to accommodate asylum seekers in a wealthy financial district of London.

A mixture of men wearing face masks and families with children waved flags and listened to speeches outside the Britannia International Hotel in Canary Wharf.

Chants of “send them home” broke out while one man rattled the metal fence outside the hotel in full view of police officers.

Tourists, shoppers and guests at a nearby hotel stopped to take pictures of the demonstration.

Protesters jeered at people going in and out of the hotel.

At least one man was detained after an angry confrontation with officers.

Onlookers chanted “shame” as he was carried away.

It is the latest in a series of demonstrations over the use of hotels to house asylum seekers.

On Saturday, the Metropolitan Police made nine arrests after rival groups gathered outside the Thistle City Barbican Hotel in Islington, north London.

A protest and counter-protest also took place in Newcastle outside the New Bridge Hotel and four people were arrested on suspicion of public order offences, Northumbria Police said.

Scotland Yard said plans were in place to “respond to any protest activity in the vicinity of other hotels in London being used to accommodate asylum seekers”.

Elsewhere, Essex Police placed a number of restrictions on a planned protest in Epping on Sunday evening.

The force ordered that the demonstration should finish by 8.30pm and must take place in designated areas outside the Bell Hotel, which has been the focus of a series of protests over the last few weeks.

Police have also placed requirements on the removal of face coverings until 3am on Monday and have the power to direct anyone committing or suspected of committing anti-social behaviour to leave the area until 8am on Monday.