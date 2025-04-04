Tony’s Chocolonely issues urgent Easter egg warning over fears they could contain metal shards
A firm has recalled batches of their milk chocolate and caramel sea salt Easter Egg products over fears they may contain metal fragments.
Tony’s Chocolonely has recalled its 242g Hollow Easter Egg products with a best before date of June 2025.
The products concerned have the specific codes 8720701144163 and 8720701144187.
Tony’s Chocolonely said: “If you have purchased the above products with the affected lot codes, please do not consume and instead return the product to the store of purchase for a refund.
“The rest of the Easter range, including all its small eggs and other products are safe to consume.”
It comes a day after Tony’s Chocolonely recalled two chocolate bars – its 180g Dark Almond Sea Salt bar and its 180g Everything Bar – over concerns the products could contain small stones.
The sea salt bars affected have best before dates of February 28 2026, April 2 2026 and April 22 2026.
The Everything Bars had best before dates of November 26 2025, November 27 2025 and November 28 2025.
