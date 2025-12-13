Tommy Robinson to hold Unite the Kingdom ‘Christmas service’ as police brace for protests – live

Tommy Robinson leads protesters on march around Chinatown

The Metropolitan Police has said there will be an increased police presence in central London as Tommy Robinson’s supporters gather for a ‘Unite the Kingdom’ event in London, described as a Christmas Carol service.

The gathering is due to take place in Whitehall on Saturday, while police brace for a number of demonstrations – including a counter-protest organised by Stand Up To Racism.

The Metropolitan Police confirmed extra officers will be on duty as the force deals with the events against a backdrop of an already very busy Christmas period.

Robinson, whose real name is Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, has invited his supporters to attend the ‘Putting the Christ back into Christmas’ service from 2pm outside Downing Street, with music and readings planned later.

He wrote on X that the event is“not a political protest” and is instead a “celebration” – but the gathering has still faced criticism from bishops in the Church of England.

Bishops at the Diocese of Southwark said they are “gravely concerned” about the use of Christian symbols to “justify racism and anti-migrant rhetoric” ahead of the planned event.

Writing for The Independent, Right Reverend David Walker, the Bishop of Manchester, also hit out at fake claims that “Christmas has been cancelled” and criticised those seeking to politicise Christianity.