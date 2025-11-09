Tim Davie resigns live: BBC director-general quits over Trump documentary controversy
It comes after a spate of recent controversies, including allegations that BBC Panorama misled viewers over a Donald Trump speech
BBC director general Tim Davie has resigned following criticism that a BBC Panorama documentary misled viewers by editing a speech by US president Donald Trump.
CEO of News Deborah Turness has also resigned, the broadcaster announced.
Mr Davie’s tenure, which began in September 2020, has been mired heavily on controversy and scandal, and ended following a tumultuous week which saw him come under heavy fire for alleged failings in impartiality.
“There have been some mistakes made and as Director-General I have to take ultimate responsibility,” Mr Davie said in a statement after his resignation. He said his decision to leave the broadcaster after 20 years of service was “entirely my decision”.
The corporation had been expected to apologise on Monday following concerns around impartiality after a speech by US President Donald Trump was edited in an episode of Panorama.
The clip within the programme Trump: A Second Chance?, broadcast by the BBC the week before last year’s US election, made it appear that Trump was urging supporters “fight like hell” in the US Capitol building.
It underlined concerns about impartiality within the broadcaster, which has been accused of bias by groups from across the political spectrum.
Reminder: BBC set to apologise over edited Trump speech
Let’s take a look at our earlier report that the BBC was set to apologise for editing a speech made by US president Donald Trump in a Panorama episode after facing a backlash.
The corporation was accused of misleading viewers in a Panorama episode by selectively editing a speech made by Mr Trump ahead of the Capitol riots in 2021, according to a leaked memo.
The spliced footage showed Mr Trump urging his supporters to “fight like hell” before the riots, but omitted a section where he told the crowd “to peacefully and patriotically make your voices heard”.
BBC chair Samir Shah is expected to apologise for the editing choice, in response to a request from parliament’s culture, media and sport committee, which said that there were “serious questions to answer”.
A BBC spokesperson said: “The BBC chairman will provide a full response to the culture, media and sport committee on Monday.”
BBC to apologise over edited Trump speech after backlash
Critical moment for the BBC, says union boss
Philippa Childs, head of Bectu which represents workers in broadcasting and digital media, said: “Tim Davie has steered the BBC through some difficult times, and I thank him for his work to defend the corporation and support staff in a time of declining budgets, especially his work on the BBC’s Culture Review.
“This is a critical moment for the BBC as we head into a charter renewal process, and it is essential that this post is quickly filled with someone similarly committed to public service broadcasting who can champion the BBC’s mission, values and political independence.
“The BBC is a central pillar of our cultural ecosystem, the new director-general will have a huge role not only in leading the corporation and its many talented staff, but in driving forwards the wider creative industries which benefit from a strong and bold BBC.”
Davey responds to White House claiming credit for Davie's downfall
Ed Davey has criticised the White House after it claimed responsibility for Tim Davie’s resignation.
“I had my disagreements with the BBC under Tim Davie but he was a decent man doing a difficult job,” Mr Davey said in response to a post by White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt which referenced President Trump’s recent criticism of the broadcaster.
“To see Trump's White House claiming credit for his downfall and attacking the BBC should worry us all,” he added.
Tim Davie: From marketing manager to the BBC’s top job
Tim Davie, the BBC’s 17th director-general, has resigned after 20 years at the corporation.
His resignation follows concerns about impartiality at the corporation, including how a speech US President Donald Trump made on January 6 2021 was edited in a Panorama documentary.
Davie succeeded Lord Tony Hall as director-general in September 2020 during a turbulent time for the broadcaster following a row about the licence fee, issues around gender pay and increased competition from streaming services.
Read more about Mr Davie’s career here:
Tim Davie: From marketing manager to the BBC’s top job
'The buck stops with me', says Turness
In a message to staff to announce her resignation, Deborah Turness said she was stepping down as “leaders need to be fully accountable”.
“I have taken the difficult decision that it will no longer be my role to lead you in the collective vision that we all have: to pursue the truth with no agenda,” she said.
“The ongoing controversy around the Panorama on President Trump has reached a stage where it is causing damage to the BBC – an institution that I love.
“As the CEO of BBC News and Current Affairs, the buck stops with me – and I took the decision to offer my resignation to the director-general last night.
Leaders need to be “fully accountable”, she said, but added that “recent allegations that BBC News is institutionally biased are wrong”.
Institutional bias cannot be swept away by resignations, says Badenoch
Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch has welcomed the resignations of Tim Davie and Deborah Turness.
But she adds that the resignations are alone are not enough to address what she describes as “institutional bias” at the BBC.
“It’s right that Tim Davie and Deborah Turness have finally taken responsibility and resigned from the BBC,” Ms Badenoch said.
“But let’s be honest, this has been a catalogue of serious failures that runs far deeper. The Prescott report exposed institutional bias that cannot be swept away with two resignations - strong action must be taken on all the issues it raised.
“The culture at the BBC has not yet changed. BBC Arabic must be brought under urgent control. The BBC’s US and Middle East coverage needs a full overhaul. And on basic matters of biology, the corporation can no longer allow its output to be shaped by a cabal of ideological activists.
“The new leadership must now deliver genuine reform of the culture of the BBC, top to bottom - because it should not expect the public to keep funding it through a compulsory licence fee unless it can finally demonstrate true impartiality.”
Parliamentary culture committee chair says resignation 'regrettable'
Caroline Dinenage, the chair of the Commons Culture committee, has been speaking to our Whitehall editor Kate Devlin.
“The decision by Tim Davie to step down is regrettable given the huge commitment to the BBC and public service broadcasting he has demonstrated during his time at the helm, but restoring trust in the corporation must come first,” she told The Independent.
“The BBC Board must now begin the long process of rebuilding the corporation’s reputation both at home and abroad, after the damage caused by what has become a seemingly constant stream of crises and missteps.
“The Committee will be meeting on Tuesday to consider the BBC Chair’s response to our letter and next steps.
“At the same time the Government should bring forward the Charter Review process so the public and Parliament can help shape the future shape and direction of the BBC.”
Deep cultural changes necessary in BBC, says Jewish body
The Board of Deputies of British Jews called for “deep cultural change” at the BBC following the resignation of Tim Davie and Deborah Turness.
The community body said in a statement: “The Jewish community has long had profound concerns about the BBC’s coverage of the Middle East, but this has sunk to ever greater depths over the last two years.
“The BBC has been hit by scandal after scandal, whether in terms of a Gaza documentary involving the son of a Hamas official, its Glastonbury coverage, the open sore of BBC Arabic, or by continuing to call Hamas what they are – a terrorist organisation. Jewish staff and contractors have also repeatedly complained about their treatment at the corporation.
“In this light, Tim Davie’s and Deborah Turness’s resignations must be seen as the beginning, rather than the end, of a process of renewal.
“Deep cultural change will be necessary to once again restore trust in one of our nation’s most cherished institutions.”
Farage: Davie's resignation must signal wholesale change
Nigel Farage has said the resignation of Tim Davie and Deborah Turness must be “the start of wholesale change”.
The Reform UK leader said: “Davie and Turness going must be the start of wholesale change.
“The Government need to appoint somebody with a record of coming in and turning companies and their cultures around. Preferably it would be someone coming in from the private sector who has run a forward-facing business and understands PR.
“This is the BBC’s last chance. If they don’t get this right, there will be vast numbers of people refusing to pay the licence fee.”
'Nothing short of a coup': BBC Radio 4 presenter reacts furiously
A BBC Radio 4 presenter has blasted “hostile” actors for what he described as “nothing short of a coup” following Tim Davie’s resignation announcement.
“What has happened today at the BBC is nothing short of a coup, a national disgrace, “ said David Yelland, who is also the former editor of The Sun.
“The corporation's board has effectively been undermined and elements close to it have worked with hostile newspaper editors, a former PM and enemies of public service broadcasting,” he added.
“The only honourable players here are Tim Davie and Deborah Turness.”
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments