TikTok-famous towns need new buses to handle social media crowds, MP says

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A Labour MP has suggested that new powers allowing town halls to establish bus routes could alleviate new issues facing TikTok-famous "honeypot villages".

Jon Pearce commended the Government for proposing new powers that would enable councils to manage their own bus routes and prevent companies from discontinuing essential services.

Transport Secretary Heidi Alexander stated that the Bus Services (No. 2) Bill, which recently passed its second reading, would streamline the franchising process for authorities seeking to establish London-style networks and better protect vital routes.

Mr Pearce highlighted the parking problems in High Peak communities, exacerbated by a TikTok trend of photographing sunset and sunrise over Mam Tor.

The 517-metre-high hill in Derbyshire has gained popularity on social media, with videos filmed at the location receiving over 100,000 likes on TikTok.

open image in gallery Mam Tor, in the Peak District, Derbyshire (Peter Byrne/PA) ( PA Archive )

Mr Pearce continued: “I’m co-ordinating a response to these issues with local stakeholders like the Peak park, police and councils, and a key tranche of what we need to do is deliver better bus services that are integrated with local train services.

“This Bill will transfer powers away from Westminster and empower local communities to take decisions necessary for our commuters to get to work, our students to get to college, our vulnerable to access the healthcare they need, and our honeypot villages to manage tourism sustainably.”

Gritting crews were unable to reach a Peak District road near the hill earlier this year after more than 200 cars were double parked on it, according to Derbyshire County Council, and Mr Pearce previously wrote to authorities, when he warned that emergency services had been obstructed.

The Bill would give councils the power to set up franchised bus networks to regulate routes, timetables, fares and vehicle standards, without the need for ministers’ permission.

Ms Alexander said the Government is “fixing the broken” franchising process and told MPs: “Proposed schemes need to jump through a myriad of hoops and they still require my consent to proceed, which is odd to say the least.

“The idea that I understand more what passengers in Leicestershire or Cornwall need than their local leaders is for the birds. In December, we opened up franchising to every local authority and now through this Bill we will further streamline the process making it simpler for franchise schemes to be granted and assessed.”

Ms Alexander said the franchising model “won’t work everywhere”, and added: “That’s why this Bill also strengthens enhanced partnerships and removes the ideological ban on establishing new local authority bus companies.

open image in gallery Transport Secretary Heidi Alexander (Andrew Matthews/PA)

“Furthermore, by giving local authorities the power to design and pay bus operator grants in their areas, this Bill gives greater protections for socially necessary local services – securing those lifeline routes that keep communities connected.”

Pressed about funding to local authorities for the £3 bus fare cap, Ms Alexander said: “There is a spending review under way but I can confirm that I fully appreciate the importance of an affordable and accessible bus route.”

Ms Alexander also said the Government will “press pause” on so-called floating bus stops “perceived to be poorly designed”, amid concerns over accessibility issues and potential hazards for visually impaired people and others.

Liberal Democrat transport spokesman Paul Kohler said the Bill “rightly lifts the outdated, ideologically driven ban on municipally owned bus companies, empowering local authorities who wish to use it, rather than infantilising them” and added that “it is not and must not become a one-size-fits-all approach”.

He added: “Empowering local authorities in law is one thing. Enabling them in practice is quite another.

“Whilst this Bill hands councils a set of keys to a new bus network, it doesn’t ensure there’s fuel in the tank.”

Conservative shadow transport secretary Gareth Bacon earlier said improvements for passengers “simply won’t happen” without more Treasury money.

He said: “The Bill does not prioritise passengers and there is nothing in it that guarantees an improvement in service standards.

“The truth is that this Bill appears to be driven by political nostalgia. It is in many ways a thinly veiled attempt to recreate the municipal model of the pre-1986 era without fully considering the financial and operational realities of today.”

The Bill will undergo further scrutiny in the Commons at a later date.