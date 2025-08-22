TikTok puts hundreds of UK jobs at risk in safety and moderation teams

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

TikTok is putting hundreds of jobs at risk in the UK as part of a restructure of its trust and safety operations as it increasingly uses artificial intelligence (AI) to moderate content.

The video-sharing app said it was “concentrating our operations in fewer locations globally”.

Plans for a global restructure will involve jobs in the UK, as well as south and south-east Asia.

It is understood that several hundred jobs will be impacted in the UK, where it currently employs more than 2,500 staff.

Under the proposed plans, the work of affected employees will be reallocated to other offices in Europe and some third-party providers – with some trust and safety roles and operations remaining in the UK.

TikTok’s UK head office is in Farringdon in London, and it is set to open a new office in Barbican in the capital early next year.

A spokesman for the social media firm said: “We are continuing a reorganisation that we started last year to strengthen our global operating model for trust and safety, which includes concentrating our operations in fewer locations globally to ensure that we maximise effectiveness and speed as we evolve this critical function for the company with the benefit of technological advancements.”

TikTok has increasingly been harnessing AI to moderate content shared on the app.

More than 85% of the content removed for violating its community guidelines is identified and taken down by automation, according to the platform.

It also says that AI can reduce the amount of distressing or graphic content that its moderation teams are exposed to.

A spokesperson for the Communication Workers Union said: “This news will put TikTok’s millions of British users at risk.

“TikTok workers have long been sounding the alarm over the real-world costs of cutting human moderation teams in favour of hastily developed, immature AI alternatives.

“This has been a constant concern throughout the process of TikTok workers’ efforts to form a union.”