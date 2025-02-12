Auction house defends the inclusion of Nazi items in sale of militaria

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

An auction house has defended the inclusion of Nazi memorabilia in a sale of military items.

Several artefacts from the Third Reich went under the hammer in the militaria auction at McTear’s in Glasgow on Wednesday.

They included a 1939 Iron Cross medal and a 1933 badge featuring the swastika, which together sold for a hammer price of £300, and Nazi bunting, also emblazoned with the swastika, which sold for £50.

A Third Reich Luftwaffe dress dagger sold for £220 while items linked to high profile Nazi Hermann Goering were also included in the sale.

They included two silver plates thought to be from Goering’s personal train dining wagon, which sold for £500 each.

While it is not illegal to sale Nazi memorabilia in the UK, sales of such items have been controversial.

In 2019, Bloomfield Auctions in Belfast cancelled a sale of such artefacts after an outcry from Jewish leaders.

Commenting on the sale on Tuesday, a spokesperson for McTear’s auctioneers said: “As the only auctioneer in Scotland to run dedicated sales of historic militaria, McTear’s has frequently consigned important artefacts from both World Wars.

“On occasion, our auctions, like many others across the world, include items related to the Third Reich, which are always handled with sensitivity.

“It is important to note that these historical artefacts provide a tangible link to an important – albeit extremely dark – era in our history that should never be forgotten.“

The sale also included an item described as a “Third Reich North Africa propaganda one pound note” which sold for £10.