Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
US election
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Masked burglars steal vehicles from Royal Windsor Castle estate

The Prince and Princess of Wales and their children were sleeping in their home nearby

PA Reporters
Sunday 17 November 2024 18:34 EST
Comments
Flower tributes to the late Queen within the gates on The Long Walk, in front of Windsor Castle on September 13, 2022
Flower tributes to the late Queen within the gates on The Long Walk, in front of Windsor Castle on September 13, 2022 (Getty Images)

Your support helps us to tell the story

Support Now

From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging.

At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story.

The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it.

Your support makes all the difference.

Masked burglars have stolen farm vehicles from the Windsor Castle estate, it has been reported.

Two men scaled a 6ft fence at night and used a stolen truck to break through a security gate at the royal venue, according to The Sun newspaper.

The Prince and Princess of Wales and their children were sleeping in their home nearby, the paper adds.

The men reportedly fled with a pick-up and a quad bike that were stored in a barn.

Prince and Princess of Wales walk into church alongside Prince George and Princess Charlotte
Prince and Princess of Wales walk into church alongside Prince George and Princess Charlotte

The burglary is said to have happened on October 13.

The King was not in residence but the Prince and Princess of Wales were believed to be at Adelaide Cottage with George, 11, Charlotte, nine, and six-year-old Louis.

It is five minutes away and the family are regularly seen using the wrecked gate — the nearest exit to their home.

In a statement to the newspaper, Thames Valley Police said: “At around 11.45pm on Sunday October 13, we received a report of burglary at a property on Crown Estate land near to the A308 in Windsor.

“Offenders entered a farm building and made off with a black Isuzu pick-up and a red quad bike. They then made off towards the Old Windsor/Datchet area.

“No arrests have been made at this stage and an investigation is ongoing.”

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in