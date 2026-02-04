Kate issues personal message on World Cancer Day, saying ‘you are not alone’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Princess of Wales has issued a new heartfelt personal video message to mark World Cancer Day, telling those affected by the disease: “Please know that you are not alone.”

Kate describes how a cancer journey has “moments of fear and exhaustion” but also “moments of strength, kindness and profound connection”.

The princess, who is in remission after being diagnosed with cancer in 2024, stresses how cancer touches “so many lives”, adding: “Today is a reminder of the importance of care, understanding and hope.”

Kate focused on the non-linear nature of a cancer journey from diagnosis through to recovery.

She has been carrying out more regular engagements recently after slowly easing back into her public royal duties over the past year and a half.

The princess’s narration is accompanied by footage of her visit last January to the Royal Marsden Hospital in London, on the day she confirmed she was in remission.

She made the emotional return to the Marsden, where she was treated, to comfort fellow patients.

Kate says: “On World Cancer Day, my thoughts are with everyone who is facing a cancer diagnosis, undergoing treatment or finding their way through recovery.

“Cancer touches so many lives. Not only patients, but the families and friends and caregivers who walk beside them. As anyone who has experienced this journey will know, it’s not linear.

“There are moments of fear and exhaustion. But also moments of strength, kindness and profound connection.

“Today is a reminder of the importance of care, understanding and hope.

“Please know you are not alone.”

Kate’s message was described as increasingly personal one.

Last year on World Cancer Day, she shared a photograph of herself outdoors in the woods, taken by her son Prince Louis, and posted with the short written message “Don’t forget to nurture all that which lies beyond the disease. C”.

Both the King and the princess were diagnosed with cancer in 2024.

The monarch shared the “good news” in a televised broadcast in December that his weekly schedule of treatment was being reduced in the New Year, describing it as a “personal blessing”.

Charles’ personal update about his health was made in a video message in support of the Stand Up To Cancer campaign.

On Tuesday, Kate made a solo visit to west Wales, where a well-wisher outside Hiut Denim, a family-owned jeans manufacturer based in Cardigan, told her “I hope you’re getting better really soon after what happened to you.”

The princess replied: “Thank you very much. This is good for my soul meeting wonderful people.”