King waves to well-wishers after hospital stay for cancer treatment side effects

The King has appeared in public for the first time since his short stay in hospital after experiencing side effects from his cancer treatment.

Charles was pictured smiling and waving as he left his Clarence House home in central London where he spent the night with the Queen following the “minor bump” in his cancer journey.

The head of state was driven through the gates on his way to Highgrove, his Gloucestershire residence, after clearing his diary to prioritise his recovery as a precaution following the temporary side effects.

Charles was due to attend a busy away-day in Birmingham on Friday and be the guest at four events in the city which he hopes to reschedule.

His engagements during Thursday afternoon, meeting ambassadors in audiences at Buckingham Palace, were also postponed following his weekly cancer treatment session that morning.

As he left Clarence House the King, sat in the back of a black Audi, wound down the window and smiled and waved at a large crowd of well-wishers and photographers.

Some of public held up camera phones to capture the moment as Charles sped past around 10.30am, a few minutes after his sister the Princess Royal was driven away in a black Bentley on her way to host an investiture at nearby Buckingham Palace.

The King, 76, was said to be on good form at his London home last night, working on state papers and making calls from his study and it is likely he will continue with official paperwork while at Highgrove.

A source has described the development as the “most minor bump in a road that is very much heading in the right direction”.

Buckingham Palace said in a statement: “Following scheduled and ongoing medical treatment for cancer this morning, the King experienced temporary side effects that required a short period of observation in hospital.

“His Majesty’s afternoon engagements were therefore postponed.

“His Majesty has now returned to Clarence House and as a precautionary measure, acting on medical advice, tomorrow’s diary programme will also be rescheduled.

“His Majesty would like to send his apologies to all those who may be inconvenienced or disappointed as a result.”

Sources have stressed the King’s visit to the London Clinic on Thursday was not a major development and no further updates are expected on his health, with any minor alterations to his diary that may be required next week being announced in due course.

Charles was diagnosed with an undisclosed form of cancer in February 2024 and returned to public-facing duties in April despite still undergoing weekly treatment.

He has had a busy run of engagements this month, including a reception for media on Wednesday evening after a visit to a soil exhibition in the day, and is due to make a historic state visit to Italy in 10 days’ time.

It is understood the overseas tour with the Queen from April 7-10, which will see Charles become the first British sovereign to address both houses of the Italian parliament, is expected to go ahead as planned.

Last week, the King made a whirlwind three-day visit to Northern Ireland with Camilla, and earlier in March hosted high-profile audiences with key political figures including Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, outgoing Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau and new Canadian PM Mark Carney.

Charles, who is known for being a workaholic, is said to have thrived on carrying out public and state duties in recent months, seeing them as being of great benefit to his overall wellbeing.

It was hoped this year would be a fresh start for the royal family after they endured what the Prince of Wales called a “brutal” 2024 and probably “the hardest year of my life” with both the King and the Princess of Wales being diagnosed with cancer.

Kate is now in remission and is gradually returning to public duties.