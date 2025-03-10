Commonwealth’s ‘powerful influence for good in the world’ celebrated at service

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Commonwealth’s “powerful influence for good in the world” was celebrated by the royal family during a service featuring a congregation drawn from across the family of nations.

The King attended the annual Commonwealth Day event at Westminster Abbey with the Queen, Prince and Princess of Wales and the Princess Royal, alongside Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer, senior Government figures and a 2,000-strong congregation.

Charles’s appearance at the service was his first in two years after his cancer diagnosis last year forced him to postpone public-facing duties for a period and Kate was also absent last year after beginning her chemotherapy, since completed and she is now in remission.

The royal group warmly greeted each other when they first met at the abbey’s great west door where they waited for the King and Queen after being greeted by Dr David Hoyle, Dean of Westminster.

Outside was a large vocal protest by the anti-monarchy group Republic who held up “Not my King” and “Down with the Crown” placards from an area across from the abbey.

In his Commonwealth Day message, the King said restoring the “disrupted harmony of our entire planet” is the most “important” task facing humanity.

Ahead of commemorations marking the 80th anniversary of the end of the Second World War, the King also remembered the “sacrifice and selflessness” of Commonwealth forces who answered the call to fight with Britain and her allies.

Charles said in his written address included in a Commonwealth booklet given to the congregation: “More than one and-a-half million men and women who served during the war came from across the Commonwealth to support the United Kingdom and its allies.

“On this special anniversary, we remember with particular pride and everlasting gratitude the untold sacrifice and selflessness of so many from around our family of nations who gave their lives in that dreadful conflict.”

This year’s Commonwealth Day theme is Together We Thrive, which celebrates the “enduring spirit of the Commonwealth family”.

The King and Queen led the way, as the royals processed to their seats, followed by William and Kate, then Anne and the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester.

Kate wore a red dress by Catherine Walker and matching hat by Gina Foster, while Camilla was dressed in a pink wool crepe and satin coat dress by Fiona Clare and matching beret hat by Philip Treacy.

The Dean of Westminster said in his bidding: “We gather, in this house of prayer, to rejoice in our common life. We are God’s people in a Commonwealth of Nations.

“As different peoples we rejoice in this opportunity to reflect, in mutual respect, on our shared dignity and commitment to the service of others. We celebrate the love and affection that binds us in unity and gives us resilience and strength.”

The arriving congregation heard the pulsating drumming of Shree Muktajeevan Swamibapa, a Hindu Scottish pipe band in tartan dress and kilts based in north-west London, while inside the abbey musical performances included musicians, acrobats and singers from the Masai Cultural Arts team.

Britain’s Got Talent 2015 semi-finalists, violinist Braimah Kanneh-Mason and his sister Jeneba accompanying on piano, performed during the service.

They are from a famous musical family which includes their classical music star sibling Sheku Kanneh-Mason, who arranged their performance piece Deep River by Samuel Coleridge-Taylor.