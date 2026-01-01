King ‘greatly saddened’ by Swiss bar fire tragedy

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The King has said he is “greatly saddened” by a fire at a Swiss ski resort which killed around 40 people at a new year party.

Charles said it was “utterly heartbreaking that a night of celebration for young people and families instead turned to such nightmarish tragedy”.

About 115 people were injured, most of them seriously, at a bar in the Alpine resort of Crans-Montana less than two hours after midnight on Thursday.

Authorities did not immediately have an exact count of the dead.

Crans-Montana is best known as an international ski and golf venue, and overnight its crowded Le Constellation bar morphed from a scene of revelry into the site of potentially one of Switzerland’s worst tragedies.

In a statement released on Thursday evening, the King said: “My wife and I were appalled, and greatly saddened, to learn of the devastating fire last night in Crans-Montana, in Switzerland.

“While offering our admiration for the heroic first responders and the selfless emergency services, we wanted, above all, to convey our deepest possible sympathy to all those who have been so dreadfully affected by this horrific disaster.

“Our most heartfelt thoughts and prayers are with the loved ones of all those who have so tragically lost their lives and with those who remain in a critical condition in hospital.”

Charles has a personal connection to the Swiss Alps having spent many winters skiing at Klosters with his sons.

A 16-year-old from Paris who survived the blaze described “total chaos” inside the bar.

One of his friends died and “two or three were missing”, he told The Associated Press.

The teenager said he had not seen the fire start, but did see waitresses arrive with Champagne bottles with sparklers.

He said he felt like he was suffocating and initially hid behind a table, then ran upstairs and tried to use a table to break an acrylic glass window. It fell out of its casing, allowing him to escape.

He lost his jacket, shoes, phone and bank card while fleeing, but said: “I am still alive and it’s just stuff.”

“I’m still in shock,” he added.

Two women told French broadcaster BFMTV they were inside when they saw a male bartender lifting a female bartender on his shoulders as she held a lit candle in a bottle.

The flames spread, collapsing the wooden ceiling, they told the broadcaster.

One of the women described a crowd surge as people frantically tried to escape from a basement nightclub up a narrow flight of stairs and through a narrow door.

It is not yet known if there are any British nationals among the victims.

The Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office has been approached.