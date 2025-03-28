King waves to well-wishers after hospital stay for cancer treatment side effects

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The King has appeared in public for the first time since his short stay in hospital after experiencing side effects from his cancer treatment.

Charles was pictured smiling and waving as he left his Clarence House home in central London where he spent the night with the Queen following the “minor bump” in his cancer journey.

The head of state was driven through the gates on his way to Highgrove, his Gloucestershire residence, after clearing his diary to prioritise his recovery as a precaution following the temporary side effects.

Charles was due to attend a busy away-day in Birmingham on Friday and be the guest at four events in the city which he hopes to reschedule.

His engagements during Thursday afternoon, meeting ambassadors in audiences at Buckingham Palace, were also postponed following his weekly cancer treatment session that morning.

As he left Clarence House the King, sat in the back of a black Audi, wound down the window and smiled and waved at a large crowd of well-wishers and photographers.

Some of public held up camera phones to capture the moment as Charles sped past around 10.30am, a few minutes after his sister the Princess Royal was driven away in a black Bentley on her way to host an investiture at nearby Buckingham Palace.

The King, 76, was said to be on good form at his London home last night, working on state papers and making calls from his study and it is likely he will continue with official paperwork while at Highgrove.

A source has described the development as the “most minor bump in a road that is very much heading in the right direction”.

Buckingham Palace said in a statement: “Following scheduled and ongoing medical treatment for cancer this morning, the King experienced temporary side effects that required a short period of observation in hospital.

“His Majesty’s afternoon engagements were therefore postponed.

“His Majesty has now returned to Clarence House and as a precautionary measure, acting on medical advice, tomorrow’s diary programme will also be rescheduled.

“His Majesty would like to send his apologies to all those who may be inconvenienced or disappointed as a result.”