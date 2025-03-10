Here is the full playlist for the King’s Music Room show
The King is sharing his personal playlist.
The King’s Music Room on Apple Music 1 playlist:
1. Bob Marley & The Wailers – Could You Be Loved2. Millie Small – My Boy Lollipop3. Kylie Minogue – The Loco-Motion4. Al Bowlly – The Very Thought of You5. Grace Jones – La Vie En Rose6. Raye – Love Me Again7. Daddy Lumba – Mpempem Do Me8. Davido – Kante (feat Fave)9. Miriam Makeba – The Click Song10. Jools Holland & Ruby Turner – My Country Man11. Anoushka Shankar – Indian Summer12. Siti Nurhaliza – Anta Permana13. Dame Kiri Te Kanawa – E Te Iwi E (Call to the People)14. Michael Buble – Haven’t Met You Yet15. Arrow – Hot Hot Hot16. Beyonce – Crazy in Love (feat Jay-Z)17. Diana Ross – Upside Down