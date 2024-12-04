Tesco issues urgent recall of popular chicken skewers over wrong use-by date
Tesco is urging customers to return packages of its Tsukune chicken skewers after an incorrect use-by date was put on packs, which the supermarket chain said could lead to risks to health.
The company said a full refund would be given to customers who brought back the 280g eight-pack product, saying the use-by date of 23/12/2024 had been incorrectly printed on the product, instead of the correct 10/12/2024.
“An extension of the Use by Date could pose a risk to health, if the product is kept past the correct shelf life of the product,” Tesco said in a recall alert.
“If you’ve bought an affected product with batch code 241025, please don’t eat it. Instead, return it to a Tesco store where a full refund will be given. No receipt is required.”
A recall notice for the product, described by the supermarket chain as, “chicken with spring onion and ginger purée and a sachet of rice wine and soy sauce”, was also issued by the Food Standards Agency.
This week Tesco also issued a recall of a brand of iced coffee with oat milk because a batch contained dairy milk.
“Grind are recalling a specific date and batch code of Grind Iced Vanilla Oat Latte Coffee 250ml. Due to a packing error, some cans may contain Grind Iced Matcha Latte, which contains milk,” the supermarket said in a notice.
“This could therefore be a risk to those with an allergy or intolerance to milk and its constituents,” it said.
