Tesco issues urgent product recall for festive treat
People have been advised to return the product to a Tesco store and a full refund will be given
Tesco has issued a recall for a festive sweet treat due to a potential health risk to those with an allergy.
The supermarket issued a recall for ‘Tesco Free From 4 Christmas Chocolate Flavoured Cupcakes’ on Wednesday due to the possible presence of undeclared milk in the product.
It applies to all packets of the product with best before date codes up to and including 17 January 2026.
Tesco said the product may pose a health risk to anyone with an allergy or intolerance to milk or milk constituents.
The Food Standards Agency (FSA) said: “If you’ve bought an affected product and have an allergy or intolerance to milk or milk constituents, please don’t eat it. Instead, return it to a Tesco store where a full refund will be given. No receipt is required.”
The supermarket confirmed that no other products are affected by the recall as it apologised to customers for the inconvenience.
The FSA added: “Tesco is recalling the above product from customers and has been advised to contact the relevant allergy support organisations, which will tell their members about the recall.”
