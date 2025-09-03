Major supermarket unveils tech to help perfect your avocado on toast

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Tesco is trialling an innovative solution to a common supermarket dilemma: in-store scanners that allow shoppers to assess avocado ripeness before purchase.

Available in five stores from this week, the machines operate like tiny X-rays, reading the fruit's internal state.

Customers simply hold an avocado to the scanner, which then provides one of two readings: 'immediately ready for smashing' or 'better used to be sliced in a salad'.

Named the One Third Avocado Scanner after the Dutch company that invented it, the technology can measure ripeness in mere seconds, aiming to help consumers pick the perfect fruit.

Tesco avocado buyer Lisa Lawrence said: “The scanner will enable shoppers to choose the avocado that is right for them and which therefore can help them plan their usage and desired shelf life, thereby cutting down on waste.

“Smashed avocado on sourdough continues to be one of the trendiest snacks at the moment, garnering millions of views on social media sites for recipe ideas, so we think, for that reason, the scanner will be really popular with shoppers.”

An avocado scanner that is being trialled in a Tesco store ( Tesco )

The Tesco stores trialling the scanner will be:

Cheshunt Extra in Hertfordshire

Colchester Superstore in Essex

Stratford-upon-Avon Superstore in Warwickshire

Wokingham Superstore in Berkshire

Salisbury Extra in Wiltshire.

Tesco said avocados have never been more popular and in the last year it sold nearly 15 million more avocados than it did in the previous 52 weeks.

The supermarket giant has worked with global avocado supplier Westfalia Fruit, based in Spalding, Lincolnshire, on the project.

Westfalia Fruit’s commercial manager Emma Howes said the scanner is “just one of many initiatives we’ve worked on over the past year”.

She said other initiatives included trialling lasered avocados which removes the plastic label from Tesco’s loose avocado lines, and rolling out cardboard and paper packaging across all Tesco’s avocado pre-packed lines.

She said this helped in “saving 20 million pieces of plastic a year”.