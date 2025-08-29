Teachers back strike action in consultative ballot over class contact time

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A ballot organised by Scotland’s largest teaching union has displayed strong support for strike action, if a long awaited promise to cut teachers’ class contact time is not delivered in the near future.

The ballot organised by the Educational Institute of Scotland (EIS) resulted in 92% in favour of action short of strike and 83% in favour of strike action.

The online consultative ballot opened in June at the EIS annual general meeting and closed this week.

The EIS says the result is due to undelivered promises made prior to the 2021 Scottish Parliament election.

General secretary Andrea Bradley said: “Teachers across Scotland have sent a very clear message to their employers and the Scottish Government that they must now deliver on the promise to tackle excessive teacher workload.

“We are now in the fifth year since the pledge was made to reduce teachers’ maximum class contact time by 1.5 hours per week, to 21 hours. Teachers have shown a tremendous amount of patience, even under extreme workload stress, while those responsible for delivering this commitment have dithered and delayed, with no tangible progress having yet been made on delivery.

“This ballot result makes clear to both the Scottish Government and (local government body) Cosla that Scotland’s teachers and the EIS fully expect proper negotiations on the class contact reduction commitment to move ahead at pace, leading to an agreement and a timetable for delivery of the reduction to 21 hours class contact.

“The EIS and Scotland’s teachers are also very clear that the 1.5 reduction in class contact must be allocated to teachers for preparation and correction, as a real and meaningful step to reducing teacher workload.”

The Scottish Government announced proposals last week to help alleviate the workload pressures faced by teachers.

It said work is under way with councils and teaching unions to create a plan to reduce class contact time using increased funding for local authorities of £186.5 million to restore teacher numbers to 2023 levels.

Ms Bradley added: “Should very quick progress not be made on delivery of the class contact time commitment, the EIS will move swiftly to a statutory ballot for industrial action.

“Throughout the past four years, while the Scottish Government and Cosla have continued to prevaricate over delivery of the commitment to tackle workload, Scotland’s teachers have continued to suffer severe pressure and stress as a result of their workload burdens.

“It is long past time for delivery of the pledge that was made to Scotland’s teachers, pupils and the electorate – teacher workload must be reduced, starting with swift delivery of the reduction in class contact hours to a maximum of 21 per week.”

The Scottish Government and Cosla have been approached for comment.