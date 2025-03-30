April to be tough month for struggling households as bills increase
Albert Toth
Sunday 30 March 2025 08:33 EDTComments
- Starting April 1st, UK households will face significant increases in various bills.
- Energy bills will rise by £111 annually, averaging £1,849.
- Water bills are set to increase by an average of £11 per month, though this varies regionally, with Southern Water customers facing a 47% jump.
- Council tax will increase by an average of £108, nearly double the current inflation rate.
- TV licence fees will also see a £5 increase, reaching £174.50.
