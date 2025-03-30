Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
April to be tough month for struggling households as bills increase

Albert Toth
Sunday 30 March 2025 08:33 EDT
Council tax will increase by an average of £108
Council tax will increase by an average of £108 (Getty)
  • Starting April 1st, UK households will face significant increases in various bills.
  • Energy bills will rise by £111 annually, averaging £1,849.
  • Water bills are set to increase by an average of £11 per month, though this varies regionally, with Southern Water customers facing a 47% jump.
  • Council tax will increase by an average of £108, nearly double the current inflation rate.
  • TV licence fees will also see a £5 increase, reaching £174.50.
