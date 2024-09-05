Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
Swans moved to safety after cygnets killed by children in popular park

The three surviving birds were taken to a safe location

Sarah Ward
Thursday 05 September 2024 11:14
The swans have been moved from Springburn Park (Brian Lawless/PA Wire).
The swans have been moved from Springburn Park (Brian Lawless/PA Wire).

A group of cygnets are feared to have been killed by children throwing stones, after one bird was found dead and others are still missing.

The “shocking” act of cruelty has been reported to police, after a dead cygnet was found in Springburn Park, Glasgow.

Three cygnets are missing and feared to be dead.

A surviving cygnet was found to be underweight, and was rescued along with two adult swans.

Concerns were raised in recent weeks over reports of children, both boys and girls, throwing stones at them.

The three surviving birds were taken to a safe location, by countryside rangers for Glasgow City Council.

Countryside Rangers Alexandra Jackson (left) and Allison Greig are pictured with the swans as they were being moved.
Countryside Rangers Alexandra Jackson (left) and Allison Greig are pictured with the swans as they were being moved.

Volunteers who help keep an eye on the park’s swans helped with the move, which the council said was unavoidable.

A Glasgow City Council spokesperson said: “Our countryside rangers have been forced to move three swans to safety from the pond in Springburn Park following appalling attacks by children throwing stones.

“Two adult birds and a cygnet were moved after one young bird was found dead and another three others went missing feared dead.

“We would not normally disturb wild birds by moving them, but felt we had no choice on this occasion.

“This type of animal cruelty is shocking and members of the public are asked to report wildlife crimes to the police by dialling 101.”

