Man who died in fall from hot air balloon named

A 33-year-old man who died after falling from a hot air balloon last week has been named.

Jesus Lato Garzon, from Watford, was reported to have fallen at about 9.20am on September 19 near Newpound Common, Wisborough Green, West Sussex.

After a search lasting more than four hours, using drones, officers and dogs, his body was found in a field nearby, Sussex Police said.

The 33-year-old was among 16 passengers and a pilot on the Virgin Balloon Flight from Billingshurst, West Sussex, to Dunsfold, Surrey, and had bought the flight experience, the force said.

An inquest into Mr Garzon’s death will open at West Sussex Coroner’s Court on September 30.

Police said his family have been informed.

The Virgin Balloon Flights website said it operates flights from its back-up site in Dunsfold for excursions over the North and South Downs.

Last week, Detective Sergeant Elaine Keating said: “This is a tragic incident and our thoughts go to the family of the man and everyone on the flight. We are offering them specialist support at this time.

“The man’s death is not being treated as suspicious and we are completing an investigation on behalf of the coroner.”

A Virgin Balloon Flights spokesperson said: “We are deeply saddened to confirm that a passenger incident occurred on Friday morning.

“Our thoughts are first and foremost with the individual’s family at this incredibly difficult time. We are also deeply mindful of the experience of all passengers involved, and their wellbeing and peace of mind remain a priority.

“We kindly ask that privacy is respected, as the welfare and safety of our passengers and the public is always our utmost concern.