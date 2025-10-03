Antisemitic hate crimes: What does the latest data show?

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Antisemitic hate crime is captured and reported in several ways in the UK, but all the available data shows a rising trend in offences in recent years.

The latest official figures for hate crime in England and Wales run only up to the year ending March 2024, but show a 25% increase in religious crimes in this period compared with the previous 12 months.

This was driven by a “rise in hate crimes against Jewish people and to a lesser extent Muslims and has occurred since the beginning of the Israel-Hamas conflict”, the Home Office said.

Some 10,484 religious hate crime offences were recorded by forces in 2023/24, up from 8,370 in 2022/23 and the highest annual number since this data was first compiled in 2011/12.

There were 3,282 religious hate crimes targeted at Jewish people in the year to March 2024, up from 1,543 in the previous year.

More recent figures obtained by the PA news agency through Freedom of Information requests show many of the largest police forces in the UK saw sharp jumps in antisemitic offences in the year following the start of the Hamas-Israel conflict in October 2023.

Greater Manchester Police recorded 446 such offences in the 12 months to September 2024, a jump year on year from 152; West Yorkshire Police recorded 215, up from 77; West Midlands Police recorded 83, up from 23; and Merseyside Police recorded 78, up from 45.

The British Transport Police, which operates across the rail network of England, Scotland and Wales, recorded 287 antisemitic offences in the year ending September 2024, up from 74 in the previous 12 months.

The Metropolitan Police changed the way it records hate crime at the end of February 2024 but, under the previous method, an average of 54 antisemitic offences were logged per month in January-September 2023, followed by a steep rise to 517 in October that year, 411 in November and 228 in December.

Some of the UK’s medium and smaller-sized forces saw a similar trend over this period, including Sussex Police, which recorded 137 antisemitic offences in the year to September 2024, up from 41; Northumbria Police, which recorded 77, up from 54; and Hertfordshire Police, which recorded 61, up from 25.

Greater Manchester Police publishes its own provisional monthly hate crime data, with figures currently available up to August 2025.

This is “live” data, which means it is subject to revision in the future as crimes get reclassified or cancelled.

It shows a total of 123 antisemitic offences have so far been recorded in the year to September 2025, down from 446 in the year to September 2024.

A separate set of data is collected and published by the Jewish charity the Community Services Trust (CST).

These figures are not based on police-recorded offences and are instead reflect the number of antisemitic incidents that have been reported to the charity by victims, witnesses or organisations.

Some 1,521 antisemitic incidents across the UK were reported to the CST in the first half of 2025.

This was the second highest total recorded by the organisation in the first six months of the year, down from the record high of 2,019 incidents between January and June 2024.

There were 3,528 incidents recorded by the CST in 2024, its second highest annual total, down from a record 4,296 incidents in 2023.