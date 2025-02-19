Investigations continue after sinkhole shuts Surrey street

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Investigations are being carried out into the cause of a massive sinkhole that swallowed large parts of a road in Surrey.

The sinkhole appeared in the small village of Godstone on Monday night, and a 100-metre cordon was put in place as a major incident was declared.

By Wednesday, the residents evacuated from 30 properties still did not know when they will be able to return to their homes.

Carl Bussey, Surrey County Council assistant director for safer communities – and chair of the strategic co-ordination group for the incident, said: “The site continues to be assessed by structural experts, in order to manage the risk and understand what needs to be done to make safe and repair.”

The council also said it had no confirmation of further hole, but photographs showed a car teetering on the edge of another sinkhole – with its wheels just a few inches away from the eroded tarmac.

Mr Bussey said: “Utility companies have successfully isolated supplies, where required.

“Properties in the wider area have access to water and power as normal, with impacted homes confined to within the cordon. More permanent repairs will be carried out once the site is deemed safe to work in.

“Residents affected continue to be supported and advised by Tandridge District Council.

“The highway remains closed, with diversions in place, and a technical group will establish time-frames for recovery.

“We will continue to keep residents updated as the work continues.”

Tandridge District Council urged people to “please avoid the area” and said the road into Godstone from the A25 is closed and diversions are in place.

Local resident Janet Kay, 77, who was unable to attend her dentist appointment in the village due to the ongoing repair work, said: “I feel sorry for the people with shops and the people who have bought these homes.

“How long are the shop owners not going to be able to open for? And would you buy those people’s homes?”

Garage owner Shane Fry, 34, who runs DD Services Ltd car repair shop, said the decision to close the road was causing him a “headache”, and the company has “lost business during the day as nobody is driving past with their cars”.

He said that some customers have “decided to try and wait out the storm to see if it’s going to get any easier” to have their vehicles repaired – and highlighted the logistical challenges he has faced trying to keep the garage open.

“We are having to meet our customers down the road and drive them up ourselves, it means that we are getting our steps in,” he explained.

“My main priority is to make sure we can carry on working. We have staff that rely on wages, I’ve got bills to pay, and they’ve got bills to pay – maybe it’s a bit selfish when people have been kicked out of their homes, but we’ve got our own bills to pay as well.”

He added: “We just need someone to take responsibility for it because the moment someone starts taking responsibility, we will start getting answers.”

Engineers who had worked through the night to restore water supplies were thanked by Claire Coutinho, the MP for Godstone.

In a Facebook post, she said: “A huge thank you to all the engineers who have been working through the night to restore water supply after the sinkhole in Godstone.

“It has been wonderful to see the whole community come together to support one another.

“Now that the first round of repairs is complete, we will be in regular contact with Tandridge District Council and Surrey County Council to ensure that those who have been evacuated receive the necessary support in the coming days and weeks.

“We are also pushing for SCC to provide a timeline for the next stage of repairs.”

On Wednesday, SES Water said the restored supplies may appear discoloured – but there was no risk to health.

A spokesman, who said some customers would receive compensation in their bills, added: “Due to the potential disturbance of sediment in the water mains your water may be discoloured, or you may notice a change in the taste, odour or colour.

“Please be assured there are no health risks associated with drinking this water.”