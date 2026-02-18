Police call for witnesses after human trafficking claims appear in Epstein files
Surrey Police said the allegations have not yet been reported to them.
British police have urged people with information to come forward about claims of human trafficking and sexual assault from the 1990s which appeared in the Epstein files.
Surrey Police said the allegations, set out in a redacted report released by the US Department of Justice in December, allegedly took place in Virginia Water between 1994 and 1996.
The force’s call for witnesses comes after an FBI report from July 2020, which appeared in the files, alleged sexual abuse against Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and convicted sex trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell in Surrey in the mid-1990s.
The claims, made as part of an anonymous tip, alleged a woman was restrained on a table and “tortured with electrical shocks” by Maxwell, while the former prince and other men watched on.
The force said they have found no evidence of the allegations being reported to them after reviewing their systems.
