Christmas Eve opening times for UK supermarkets including Asda, Tesco, Sainsbury’s, Aldi, Lidl and more
Most major supermarkets are closed on Christmas Day
It’s that time of year again when shopping aisles are bustling with families, overpacked trolleys and children begging for chocolate Santas lining the sweet aisles.
For those who have not yet written their shopping lists, or are hoping for a last-minute chance to swing by the shops to pick up brussel sprouts, it may be worth checking your local supermarkets opening hours as we head closer to Christmas Day.
Most major supermarkets will be altering their trading hours from Christmas Eve, but with variations between chains, as well as larger and smaller stores.
Here’s all the information you need about which supermarkets are open and when over the festive period:
Tesco
- Christmas Eve: 6am to 7pm (Express stores 7am to 10pm)
- Christmas Day: Closed
- Boxing Day: 9am to 6pm (Express stores 9am to 7pm)
- New Year’s Eve: 6am to 7pm (Express stores 7am to 10pm)
- New Year’s Day: 9am to 6pm (Express stores 8am to 10pm)
Sainsbury’s
- Christmas Eve: 6am to 7pm (convenience stores 6am to 9pm)
- Christmas Day: Closed
- Boxing Day: 9am to 6pm (convenience stores 9am to 9pm)
- New Year’s Eve: 10am to 7pm (convenience stores 6am to 9pm)
- New Year’s Day: 8am to 8pm (convenience stores 9am to 9pm)
Aldi
- Christmas Eve: 7am to 6pm
- Christmas Day: Closed
- Boxing Day: Closed
- New Year’s Eve: 8am to 6pm
- New Year’s Day: Closed
Lidl
- Christmas Eve: 7am to 6pm
- Christmas Day: Closed
- Boxing Day: Closed
- New Year’s Eve: 8am to 6pm
- New Year’s Day: Closed
Asda
- Christmas Eve: 5am to 7pm
- Christmas Day: Closed
- Boxing Day: 9am to 6pm
- New Year’s Eve: 7am to 7pm
- New Year’s Day: 9am to 6pm
Co-op
- Christmas Eve: Usual opening time to 7pm (convenience stores 6am or 7am to 8pm)
- Christmas Day: Closed
- Boxing Day: 10am to 7pm (convenience stores 9am to 7pm)
- New Year’s Eve: Usual opening time to 7pm (convenience stores 6am or 7am to 8pm)
- New Year’s Day: 10am to 7pm (convenience stores 9am to 8pm)
Waitrose
- Christmas Eve: Open
- Christmas Day: Closed (except Welcome Break Service stations and Shell forecourts)
- Boxing Day: Closed
- New Year’s Eve: Open
- New Year’s Day: Closed
Marks and Spencer
- Christmas Eve: 6am to 7pm
- Christmas Day: Closed
- Boxing Day: Closed
- New Year’s Eve: 8am to 7pm
- New Year’s Day: Closed
Morrisons
- Christmas Eve: Opening hours vary but the vast majority will be open between 6am-6pm
- Christmas Day: Closed
- Boxing Day: 9am to 6pm
- New Year’s Eve: 7am to 7pm
- New Year’s Day: 9am to 6pm
