Supermarket timings for New Year revealed for Tesco, Asda, Sainsbury’s, Aldi, Lidl and more
Most major supermarkets are open with time variations
It’s that time of year again when shopping aisles are bustling with families, overpacked trolleys and children begging for chocolate Santas lining the sweet aisles.
Most major supermarkets were closed on Christmas Day.
Here’s all the information you need on which supermarkets are open (and when) over the festive period:
Tesco
- New Year’s Eve: 6am to 7pm (Express stores 7am to 10pm)
- New Year’s Day: 9am to 6pm (Express stores 8am to 10pm)
Sainsbury’s
- New Year’s Eve: 10am to 7pm (convenience stores 6am to 9pm)
- New Year’s Day: 8am to 8pm (convenience stores 9am to 9pm)
Aldi
- New Year’s Eve: 8am to 6pm
- New Year’s Day: Closed
Lidl
- New Year’s Eve: 8am to 6pm
- New Year’s Day: Closed
Asda
- New Year’s Eve: 7am to 7pm
- New Year’s Day: 9am to 6pm
Co-op
- New Year’s Eve: Usual opening time to 7pm (convenience stores 6am or 7am to 8pm)
- New Year’s Day: 10am to 7pm (convenience stores 9am to 8pm)
Waitrose
- New Year’s Eve: Open
- New Year’s Day: Closed
Marks and Spencer
- New Year’s Eve: 8am to 7pm
- New Year’s Day: Closed
Morrisons
- New Year’s Eve: 7am to 7pm
- New Year’s Day: 9am to 6pm
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks