Supermarket opening hours this spring bank holiday – full list including Tesco, Asda, Aldi and Sainsbury’s
Here is a list of when the major UK supermarkets are operating this bank holiday Monday
Banks, schools, government offices, and some businesses will be closed on Monday 26 May in the UK as many Britons enjoy an extra day off this weekend.
However, many supermarkets will also be operating with reduced opening hours this spring bank holiday.
So, to save you from travelling to your supermarket and finding it is closed, we have put together a list of when the major UK supermarkets are opening on Monday.
Asda
Asda's opening hours will be as normal for the bank holiday.
However, some stores may vary and close at 5pm so check the opening hours of your local Asda here.
Co-op
Co-op will be open as usual over the May bank holiday.
The majority of Co-op convenience stores will be open from 7am to 10pm.
Check your local Co-op’s opening hours here.
Aldi
Aldi stores in England and Wales will be open from 8am until 8pm.
However, stores in Scotland will close at their usual time of 10pm.
Customers are advised to check their local store opening hours here.
Lidl
Most Lidl stores will be operating between 8am and 10pm on Monday
But some stores will only be open until 8pm, so it’s advised to check your local store here as hours may vary.
Waitrose
Waitrose opening hours will vary this weekend, with some Little Waitrose shops open from 7am to 10pm.
Check which Waitrose stores are open here.
Sainsbury’s
Most of Sainsbury's bigger stores will be open from 8am until 8pm.
Meanwhile, Sainsbury's Local stores will remain open as usual until 11pm.
Customers can find the specific opening times of their local store here.
Tesco
Most Tesco supermarkets will be open from 8am until 6pm on Monday, while Tesco Express stores may open later.
Customers are advised to check their local Tesco opening hours here.
Morrisons
Morrisons has said its Scottish stores will be open as usual and the rest of the stores will be open from 7am to 8pm.
Some other stores will be open slightly longer.
To check your local area, visit the Morrison store locator tool here to see opening times.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments