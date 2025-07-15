Superinjunction lifted - live: Judge demands answers over MoD data leak gagging order
An unprecedented gagging order prevented details of the government breach being revealed for more than 600 days
The Ministry of Defence used an unprecedented gagging order to cover up a major data breach which potentially put the lives of nearly 100,000 Afghans at risk of being killed or harmed by the Taliban, it can be revealed today.
The leak happened in February 2022 after a member of the armed forces shared the details of thousands of Afghans who had applied for sanctuary in Britain following the fall of Kabul to the Taliban in August 2021.
The government was granted an unprecedented superinjunction, which banned the media from reporting on the leak, amid fears the information could fall into the hands of the Taliban and put thousands of Afghans in danger.
Ministers also approved the spending of billions on the largest covert evacuation in modern history as 16,000 at-risk Afghans were secretly brought to the UK under a cover story.
A review later found the government’s efforts to prevent the data breach becoming public may have “inadvertently” made the data appear more valuable to the Taliban.
The full details can only now be disclosed after a legal battle involving The Independent and other media outlets, who challenged the order.
What we know about the superinjunction
The Afghan data breach superinjunction was lifted by Mr Justice Chamberlain at 12pm on Tuesday, July 15.
He made the decision to lift the order after defence secretary John Healey came to the view it was no longer necessary.
The superinjunction had been granted on 1 September 2023 meaning it was in place for more than 21 months.
This superinjunction was granted ‘contra mundum’. Contra mundum, Latin for ‘against the world’, means it is applied to anyone and everyone.
The effect is that a person could be found in contempt of court if they shared any information about the injunction, whether or not they are participating in the proceedings.
Superinjunctions: Draconian gagging orders used to keep information secret
Catastrophic data breach that put up to 100,000 lives at risk finally revealed
