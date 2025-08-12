Sunderland warn of ‘catastrophic consequences’ if homes built near stadium

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Premier League club Sunderland AFC have opposed plans to build houses near their Stadium of Light ground, saying development could have “catastrophic consequences”.

Chairman Kyril Louis-Dreyfus said the club will make formal objections to the city council’s plans to allow for homes to be built in what had been a buffer zone around the stadium.

His predecessor Sir Bob Murray, who oversaw the move from Roker Park to the 49,000-seat ground in 1997, was furious about the change, calling it a “disgrace”.

He said the local authority had previously agreed protections which would prevent development near the stadium, thus allowing the club to increase capacity if needed, but that the city council had “torn them up”.

Sir Bob said having houses up close to the Stadium of Light risked hemming it in, which was the cause of the move from Roker Park.

Mr Louis-Dreyfus has now spoken out against the plans as well.

He said: “As the custodian of Sunderland AFC, it is my duty to safeguard the future of our club.

“This includes the Stadium of Light – the beating heart of our city.

“Unfortunately, Sunderland City Council has recently taken steps relating to the Sheepfolds development that could have catastrophic operational consequences on our club and, by extension, our community.

“We are under no illusion that the city needs a more appropriate housing provision and support those endeavours fully.

“However, later this week we will be submitting a formal objection against the proposals relating to the Sheepfolds and I encourage all city stakeholders to come together and join us in protecting the future of our football club and the City of Sunderland.

“Together, we have limitless potential, but it will only be realised through delivering on a shared purpose and vision.”

There were fears that having homes close to the stadium could impact its ability to host major concerts as well as block any future expansion plans.

The Stadium of Light has hosted England games and was built on the site of the former Monkwearmouth Colliery.

Sunderland City Council has been approached for comment.