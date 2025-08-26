Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Next article

Summer 2025 will ‘almost certainly’ be UK’s warmest on record

Figures suggest all of the UK’s top five warmest summers will have occurred since the year 2000.

Ian Jones
Tuesday 26 August 2025 10:03 EDT
The UK has endured four heatwaves this summer, which have helped keep temperatures above average (Yui Mok/PA)
The UK has endured four heatwaves this summer, which have helped keep temperatures above average (Yui Mok/PA) (PA Wire)

A long spell of above-average temperatures means this summer will “almost certainly” be the UK’s warmest on record, according to new figures from the Met Office.

The country would have to see several days of below-average temperatures between now and the end of the month for 2025 to miss out on the top spot.

Such a scenario is not suggested by the latest forecast.

The mean average temperature for the season stands at 16.13C, based on data up to August 25.

This is higher than the existing summer record of 15.76C, which was set in 2018.

“Unless temperatures are around four degrees below average for the rest of August – which the forecast does not suggest – it looks like the current record will be exceeded,” Met Office scientist Emily Carlisle said.

“Of course, there are still a few days left of meteorological summer to go but it’s very unlikely anything will stop summer 2025 from being the warmest on record.”

If this season is confirmed as setting a new high for average temperature, it will mean all of the UK’s top five warmest summers will have occurred since the year 2000.

The top five are currently 2018 (15.76C), 2006 (15.75C), 2003 (15.74C), 2022 (15.71C) and 1976 (15.70C).

Met Office temperature data for the UK begins in 1884.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in