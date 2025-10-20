Son of ex-England player Stuart Pearce dies after tractor crash

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The son of former England and Nottingham Forest defender Stuart Pearce has died after a tractor crash.

Harley Pearce, from Marlborough in Wiltshire, died at the scene of the crash on the A417 Old Birdlip Hill in Witcombe, Gloucester, Gloucestershire Police said.

Emergency services were called to the scene at about 2.30pm on October 16.

The 21-year-old was the driver of the tractor, police said.

His family have paid tribute to a “cherished son and devoted brother”.

In a tribute released by the police, the family said: “Our family is truly shocked and utterly heartbroken at the loss of our cherished son and devoted brother, Harley.

“A soul who left an unforgettable imprint on all who knew him.

“He was a golden boy with an infectious smile, and this shocking tragedy will leave a huge hole in the hearts of those who were fortunate enough to have known him.

“With a quiet, understated strength and deep kindness, we are so proud of the young man he had become, exhibiting a wonderful work ethic and entrepreneurial spirit in the farming industry.

“He will always be our shining star. Rest in peace, our beautiful son and brother. You will never ever be forgotten.”

Nottingham Forest posted on X saying: “We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Harley Pearce.

“The thoughts of everyone connected with Nottingham Forest are with Stuart and his family at this truly difficult time.”

West Ham United posted on X: “We are saddened to hear of Harley Pearce’s passing.

“Everyone at the Club sends their deepest condolences to Stuart and his family at this tragic time.”

Meanwhile, Manchester City posted on X saying: “Everyone at Manchester City sends their love and thoughts to Stuart and his family at this very difficult time.”

Investigating officers are appealing for anyone who witnessed the collision or has any relevant dashcam footage to get in touch.

Information can be provided to police online, quoting incident 284 of October 16.