NI Water based decisions on a budget allocation it did not have – Liz Kimmins

Northern Ireland Water based financial decisions on a budget allocation it didn’t have, a report has found.

Stormont Infrastructure Minister Liz Kimmins ordered forensic accountants to examine why the body, which provides water and sewerage services in the region, has been unable to live within its budget allocation.

Speaking in the Assembly on Tuesday, Ms Kimmins said it is clear from the report, produced by PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC), that the NI Water board “did not base its financial decisions on the budget that it had”.

“In other words, the amount allocated by the department. Instead, the board based those decisions on the larger amount that it felt was needed, despite not having that money to spend. PwC describes that as a ‘significant limitation’,” she told MLAs.

“I find it difficult to understand how a board can monitor operating costs when its budget is not aligned to the allocation from the department.

“That is clearly a fundamental flaw in oversight and governance processes.”

She added: “While I appreciate that NI Water has a large number of variable costs that depend on issues outside its control, the report clearly highlights several issues relating to the fluctuations that could have been better controlled throughout the 2024/25 financial year.”

Ms Kimmins said she is intent on working closely with NI Water “to help prevent such an occurrence in future years”.

“I am determined that the learning from this investigation will be useful for both parties, but it is essential that NI Water, like every other arms’ length body, takes every opportunity, where it can, to live within its budget.

“The board needs to factor in affordability to all its decisions, alongside careful financial profiling, just as the department and other public bodies have to do.”

Stormont Infrastructure Committee chairwoman Deborah Erskine responded to the ministers’ statement in the Assembly, calling it a “whitewash”.

“This process cost the department thousands of pounds, yet it is a whitewash: it pinpoints themes that we knew would be the case before the forensic accountant even began work,” she said.

“Those themes can be replicated across a number of public bodies and in the spending profile of the public sector. Therefore, there is nothing new really.”

The DUP representative also pressed Ms Kimmins to come back to the Assembly with measurable targets for NI Water to meet the recommendations of the review.

Ms Kimmins rejected that claim, describing “an important piece of work that has clearly identified areas for improvement”.