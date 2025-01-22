Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Storm Eowyn is set to bring strong winds across the entire country, potentially putting lives at risk, the Met Office has warned.

Gusts of more than 90mph could cause power cuts, travel disruption and damage to buildings as Storm Eowyn threatens the UK.

There could also be a danger to life caused by flying debris.

The UK can expect the arrival of unsettled conditions on Thursday, which will see strengthening winds and heavy rainfall in western parts of the country overnight, the forecaster said.

It follows the “benign” grey, cloudy weather and outbreaks of rain seen by much of the country earlier in the week.

The Met Office has issued a yellow wind warning from midnight on Friday across most of the UK, including the south-west of England, the Midlands, northern England, Northern Ireland and Scotland, as the storm sweeps through the country.

open image in gallery Storm Eowyn weather warnings Friday 25 January ( PA Wire )

The disruption is not expected to affect inland areas in the south-east of the country, including London, but will hit the coast, with the warning extending to Brighton and Dover.

The forecaster issued an additional warning from midnight on Saturday to late afternoon that day across Scotland and the far north of England.

Met Office spokeswoman Andrea Bishop said: “Storm Eowyn will bring a period of very unsettled, potentially disruptive, weather to the UK through Friday and into Saturday.

“Pronounced ‘Ay-oh-win’, the system will begin to influence the UK’s weather on Friday, with strengthening winds initially in north-western parts of the UK with accompanying heavy rainfall.”

Storm Eowyn will bring a spell of strong south-easterly to south-westerly winds, with gusts reaching 50-60 mph inland and 70-90 mph along coasts.

The wind strength is expected to ease gradually through Saturday from the south.

open image in gallery Storm Eowyn weather warnings Saturday 26 January ( Met Office )

Met Office deputy chief meteorologist Mike Silverstone said: “The strongest gusts are likely to be felt across parts of Northern Ireland, northern England, north-western Wales and western Scotland, where exposed sites could get gusts in excess of 80mph, which has the potential to cause impacts for those in these areas.

“There will also be some heavy rain, bringing some unpleasant conditions to end the week.”

The change to conditions is being caused by a powerful jet stream pushing low pressure across the Atlantic and towards the UK, following a recent cold spell over North America, the Met Office said.

The forecaster advised securing loose items outside homes, including bins, garden furniture, trampolines and sheds, and gathering torches and batteries in case of any power cut.

Those travelling in this “disruptive spell of weather” are urged to be cautious, as road, rail, airports and ferries are likely to be affected.

Another area of low pressure could bring further wet and very windy weather across the UK by Sunday.

There is the potential for further weather warnings over the weekend and throughout next week, the Met Office added.