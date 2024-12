Storm Darragh map: When and where UK will be hit by 90mph winds and rain

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Storm Darragh is currently battering parts of the UK with 90mph winds, torrential rain, and potential flooding expected over the weekend.

The Met Office has issued a rare red warning for wind, which warns of significant disruption and a “danger to life” for parts of Wales and southwest England on Saturday.

The warning is in place from 3am to 11am on Saturday, covering western and southern coastal regions of Wales and the Bristol Channel in England.

Red weather warnings are the most serious type of warning. The Met Office only issues them when meteorologists believe that dangerous, potentially life-threatening weather is expected imminently.

Amber warnings for wind and rain are also covering the west coast of England and Wales, as well as Northern Ireland, on Saturday morning.

The forecaster says a period of “very strong northerly or northwesterly winds” will develop throughout Saturday as Storm Darragh moves from west to east. This will see gusts of up to 90mph or more hit areas of exposed coast and gusts of 60 to 70mph in inland areas.

Affected communities, particularly those under an amber weather warning this weekend, are warned to stay cautious and to avoid driving due to potentially dangerous conditions.

With several weather warnings for wind and rain covering different areas at different times, The Independent has highlighted which areas will be affected.

Saturday: Severe wind strikes

Three weather warnings were introduced on Friday and will continue into the weekend.

A yellow warning for wind, which was introduced on Friday afternoon, will last until 6am on Sunday and will cover the entirety of England, Wales, Northern Ireland and southern parts of Scotland.

The Met warns of a “small chance of injuries and danger to life from flying debris” throughout this warning, alongside a risk of travel disruption, power cuts and damage to buildings.

open image in gallery There were a number of weather warnings put in place from Friday onwards ( Met Office )

A yellow weather warning for rain will cover Northern Ireland and most of Wales until 12pm on Saturday, with the possibility of some “flooding and disruption”.

Another yellow warning for rain will cover the southern part of Scotland until 12pm on Saturday, stretching from the Scottish Borders up to Glasgow and Edinburgh, and up the eastern coast to Aberdeen.

“Flooding of a few homes and businesses is likely,” the warning reads, with “transport disruption” expected “through Saturday morning”.

A rare red weather warning covers parts of Wales and southwest England, including Cardiff, Bristol and Devon, and is in place from 3am to 11am on Saturday.

The Met Office warns of “potentially damaging winds” and a “good chance” of power cuts and mobile phone service going down. Transport is likely to be affected and there will “probably” be some damage to buildings, the forecaster adds.

open image in gallery A rare red weather warning has been issued across Wales and southwest England on Saturday ( Met Office )

The winds are also expected to cause large waves, power cuts affecting mobile phone services, and damage to buildings and homes.

There is a “danger to life” from flying debris and beach material being thrown onto sea fronts.

“A period of very strong northerly or northwesterly winds is likely to develop during Saturday as Storm Darragh moves from west to east. Gusts of 70 to 80mph are likely around exposed coasts and headlands, where some very large waves are likely, whilst gusts of 60 to 70 mph are likely inland. The strongest winds will ease from the west through the afternoon,” the Met Office says.

Sunday: Storm Darragh cools off

By 6am on Sunday, all weather warnings will be lifted as Storm Darragh clears through the east overnight.