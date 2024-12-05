Storm Darragh latest: UK braces for 80mph winds and heavy rain as Met Office issues amber weather warning
Public urged not to drive through flood water as fourth named storm of season hits UK
A danger to life warning has been issued for this weekend with flooding, heavy rain and 80mph winds expected as Storm Darragh batters large parts of the UK.
The Met Office has issued a series of yellow weather warnings for rain and wind between Thursday and early on Sunday morning, covering large parts of the UK barring northern Scotland.
Two amber weather warnings on Saturday for “potentially damaging winds” are in place for Northern Ireland and the entire west coast of England and Wales, along with southwest Scotland. A danger to life warning is in place for these areas.
The Environment Agency is monitoring the progress of Storm Darragh, the fourth named storm of the season, ahead of the weekend.
With the possibility of flooding, particularly across parts of north and west England, the agency has advised people not to drive through flood water.
“Environment Agency teams are out on the ground and will support local authorities in responding to surface water flooding. We urge people not to drive through flood water – it is often deeper than it looks and just 30cm of flowing water is enough to float your car,” Ms Smith said.
Friday’s weather warnings
The Met Office has issued a number of weather warnings for Friday.
They will all come into force at 3pm.
A yellow weather warning for wind, which covers the entirety of England, Wales, Northern Ireland and southern parts of Scotland, will remain in place until Sunday at 6am.
A yellow rain warning will be in place across southern Scotland, stretching up the eastern Scottish coast to Aberdeen. This will be in place until 12pm on Saturday.
There will also be a yellow weather warning for rain covering Northern Ireland and Wales until 12pm on Saturday.
Here’s a map of the warnings issued by the Met Office:
Report: Drivers warned over flooded roads after danger to life alert as UK set for 80mph winds and rain
Motorists are being urged not to drive through floodwater amid warnings of heavy rain and 80mph winds set to batter large swathes of the UK over the coming days.
The Environment Agency said it is carefully monitoring the progress of Storm Darragh, the fourth named storm of the season, ahead of the weekend after the Met Office issued a rare amber warning for “potentially damaging” winds.
Katharine Smith, flood duty manager from the agency, said heavy rain was expected to move “rapidly” across the north and west of England on Thursday evening, adding minor surface-water flooding was “probable” across parts of North West England, while minor river flooding was possible more widely across the country.
Angus Thompson reports:
Drivers warned over flooded roads after danger to life alert issued for Storm Darragh
The weather bureau is warning residents across affected areas that Storm Darrah could cause power cuts and travel delays
