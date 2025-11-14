Storm Claudia live: Britain braces for a month’s worth of rain in 24 hours as flood alerts issued
Fast-flowing, deep floodwater and gust winds are set to cause travel disruption and power cuts
Britain is bracing for a deluge as Storm Claudia is set to ravage the country, with fast-flowing and deep floodwater posing a “danger to life” in some areas.
Amber and yellow weather warnings have been issued in areas of the UK, with some regions expecting rainfall of 150mm – the equivalent of a month’s worth, according to the Met Office.
Flooding and travel disruption are likely across areas of England and Wales, with the ground already saturated from above-average rainfall over the last few weeks. Power cuts are also likely for some affected areas.
Gusty winds of 60 to 70mph are also possible in exposed places within warning areas highlighted in north-west England and north-west Wales.
Claudia will sweep across the country on Friday and continue to intensify into Saturday morning, with 60 to 80mm of rainfall spreading fairly widely across amber warning areas in the Midlands, south-east Wales, and East Anglia.
Unlike other storms affecting the UK, Claudia was named by the Spanish meteorological service due to its effect on the Canary Islands this week.
Where are the amber weather warnings?
Storm Claudia, previously named by the Spanish Meteorological Service, will bring rain that will become persistent and heavy - with some areas seeing 150mm.
Amber weather warnings are in place across Wales and the Midland from midday to midnight on Friday.
In Wales 50 to 75 mm of rain is expected widely across this region with some higher ground likely seeing 100 to 150 mm.
Rain fall of 40 to 60mm is expected in the East Midlands, the east of England, London and southeast England, northwest England, southwest England, Wales, and the West Midlands.
But some places, across the East Midlands, and higher ground in Wales and western England, will see 80mm of rain.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments