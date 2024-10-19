Gusts of 80mph could hit north-west Scotland as Storm Ashley arrives, forecasters have warned (Andrew Milligan/PA) ( PA Archive )

Injuries and danger to life are likely during the 80mph winds set to hit parts of the UK this weekend in the first named storm of the season.

The Met Office has issued an amber weather warning ahead of Storm Ashley for the north-west of Scotland on Sunday, as well as a yellow warning for the entirety of Scotland and Northern Ireland, and parts of north-west England and Wales.

The amber warning will be in force from 9am on Sunday until midnight, and the yellow between 3am and midnight.

Gusts of 80mph could hit north-west Scotland and “injuries and danger to life is likely from large waves and beach material being thrown onto coastal roads, sea fronts and properties”, the Met Office said.

There is “a good chance” of power cuts in that area which could affect mobile phone coverage and buildings will probably be damaged, such as by tiles blowing off roofs.

Disruption or cancellations to road, rail, air and ferry services are likely, as well as road and bridge closures.