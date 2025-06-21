Thousands brave the heat to watch summer solstice sunrise

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Thousands of people watched the sunrise over Stonehenge to celebrate the summer solstice, signifying the end of spring.

Those who gathered for the spectacle on Saturday at the neolithic monument in Wiltshire braved a warm start to the morning as they marked the year’s longest day.

Temperatures in Salisbury and Greater London reached 18C by 5am, according to the Met Office.

The weather bureau confirmed that Yeovilton in Somerset and Crosby in Merseyside recorded the highest overnight temperatures in England, both reaching 19.7C by 6am on Saturday.

Towns in Cumbria and Lancashire also recorded temperatures above 19C.

An amber heat-health alert for all regions in England remains in place for the weekend.

Solstice events at Stonehenge mark some of the rare occasions visitors are allowed close to the stones at the World Heritage site.

English Heritage said around 25,000 people were at Stonehenge, with more than 400,000 views from around the world on the charity’s livestream of the sunrise, which was greeted by the traditional drumming, chanting and cheering.

Richard Dewdney, English Heritage’s head of operations at Stonehenge, said: “Coming together at Stonehenge for the summer solstice is a tradition that brings people from near and far, to see in the start of the longest day and celebrate the changing seasons.

“This morning was a joyous and peaceful occasion with the most beautiful sunrise. It is fantastic to see Stonehenge continuing to enchant and connect people. From sunset to sunrise, there was a fantastic atmosphere enjoyed by all, making for a truly memorable experience.

“Ensuring summer solstice at Stonehenge is a safe, enjoyable and sustainable occasion is a major operation that relies on our exceptional staff, volunteers, and the invaluable support of our partners, notably Wiltshire Council and emergency services. We look forward to welcoming people to the summer solstice again next year.”

In the lead up to the event, both Stonehenge and Wiltshire Police posted social media warnings about heavy traffic and pedestrians.

Stonehenge is a monument built on the alignment of the midsummer sunrise and the midwinter sunset.

On the summer solstice, the sun rises behind the Heel Stone -the ancient entrance to the Stone Circle – and rays of sunlight are channelled into the centre of the monument.

It is believed solstices have been celebrated at Stonehenge for thousands of years.

The summer solstice takes place as one of the Earth’s poles has its maximum tilt toward the sun as it reaches its highest position in the sky, ensuring the longest period of daylight for the year.

English Heritage curator of history Jennifer Wexler said people had been marking the solstice at the stones going back thousands of years.

“The solstice at Stonehenge is one of our most special moments,” she told an English Heritage live stream.

“It’s the longest day of the year, but also the time when the sun is the highest in the sky.

“We think people were marking it here on site and gathering here for thousands of years.”

The amber heat-health alert, issued by the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) for the first time since September 2023, is in force until 9am on Monday.