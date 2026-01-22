29 English council elections postponed, says Steve Reed
The Local Government Secretary told the Commons the ‘vast majority’ of polls will take place in May as planned.
Twenty-nine council elections will be postponed this May as part of the Government’s plan to reorganise English local authorities, Steve Reed said.
The Local Government Secretary told the Commons the “vast majority” of polls will take place in May as planned.
But after more than 350 representations from authorities with elections due in May and other “interested” authorities, Mr Reed said he could “confirm” his decision on Thursday.
“I have carefully considered arguments made about capacity, reorganisation and democracy, and I’m grateful to everyone who took the time to express their views,” he told MPs.
“I can now confirm my decisions to the House – I have decided to bring forward legislation to postpone 29 elections.”
Mr Reed said he has deposited a list of the 29 postponed elections in the Commons Library.
“I have received one further representation this morning and I will consider, then report back to the House on my decision,” he added.
“In all other areas, council elections will go ahead as planned, many having offered no evidence that it would delay reorganisation.”
Mr Reed also said: “This means, of the 136 local elections across England that were scheduled for May, the vast majority will go ahead as planned.”
