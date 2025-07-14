Retiring NHS England boss says cancer treatment on ‘cusp of golden era’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Cancer treatment is on the “cusp of a golden era”, according to the outgoing national medical director of NHS England.

Professor Sir Stephen Powis said he expects the development of drugs harnessing the body’s immune system to fight the disease will bring “great advances in cancer survival”.

In his final interview before retiring, Sir Stephen, 64, told The Times: “We are at the cusp of a golden era in terms of the way we treat a range of cancers.

“For many cancers now, people should be confident that it’s not a death sentence and that more treatments will become available.”

He said the rise in people living longer and surviving cancers would continue, alongside cures for some forms of the disease.

“Our understanding of the genetics of cancer, of the way we can target cancers with particular drugs, and how we can use the body’s own immune system to target cancers itself, is being revolutionised,” he said.

He compared the progress made in treating cancer with the success in developing HIV/Aids treatments since he qualified as a doctor 40 years ago.

He also said an increased focus on prevention will help eliminate certain types of cancer.

“We can’t prevent all cancers, but there are cancers that we can certainly prevent,” he said, adding that he hopes lung cancers will become “a lot rarer”.

Cancer treatment, he said, would be “driven by genetics” to become more individualised with the increased ability to pinpoint mutations in cells.

His comments come as experts warned of a “postcode lottery” in cancer services that focus on improving patients’ quality of life and providing urgent care for people with the disease.

The Royal College of Physicians (RCP), the Royal College of Radiologists (RCR), the UK Association of Supportive Care in Cancer (UKASCC) and the Association for Palliative Medicine (APM) have called for urgent investment in supportive and acute oncology.

Sir Stephen warned the biggest challenge facing the NHS was the rise in elderly people and the economic pressure that is putting on the younger generation and the economy.

Last week, Sir Stephen warned the British Medical Association (BMA) to “think really hard” about whether industrial action by resident doctors – formerly junior doctors – planned for later this month is justified.

He told The Times the walkout would cause “tens of thousands of appointments and procedures” to be cancelled.

The kidney specialist has served as national medical director since January 2018 and held the role throughout the Covid pandemic.